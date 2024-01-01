Coin Master Village Costs: A List of Villages and Their Build Cost (2024)

Key Takeaways
- Coin Master village costs increase significantly as you progress, reaching trillions of coins for higher-level villages.
- Each village requires five buildings, with the cost of constructing and upgrading rising substantially with each new village level.
- Players must collect coins through spins, attacks, raids, and events to build and upgrade villages.
- Protecting your village with shields and pets, like the Rhino, is essential to prevent attacks during the construction and upgrading phases.
In Coin Master, players must collect resources like coins and cards to unlock and enhance different communities. Each village has a distinct theme and set of problems, but the most important aspect influencing your progress is the expense of obtaining them.
Understanding Coin Master Village Costs
In Coin Master, a village is where the player can progress by constructing various buildings. The player must build a town, and once completed, the player advances to the next town level.
To finish a village level, the player must build five buildings. Each hamlet in Coin Master requires a distinct sort of building to be constructed.
After completing the previous settlement, the player can only move on to the next level. The village levels are logical representations of the game levels the player must finish to proceed.
The number of settlements in the Coin Master always changes. As of 2024, there are 523 known village levels in Coin Master, each with its name and theme. Let’s have a look at the building costs for each settlement in the game.
List of Villages And Their Building Cost
In Coin Master, villages represent levels, and as you progress, the cost of building and upgrading villages rises dramatically. By 2024, the game will have over 500 villages, with the cost of completing each village potentially reaching trillions of coins.
Here’s a breakdown of some major villages and their accompanying costs:
- Village 1 (Land of Vikings): 3.1 million coins.
- Village 50 (Cleopatra): 88 billion coins.
- Village 100 (Snow White): 2.8 trillion coins.
- Village 200 (Kung Fu): 113 billion coins.
From Village 300 onwards, the costs soar into trillions, with villages like:
- Village 301 (Christmas Market): 2 trillion coins.
- Village 320 (Music Store): 3.6 trillion coins.
- Village 400 (Postman Patch): 32.6 trillion coins.
As of the latest update, the cost for some of the highest-level villages in 2024 includes:
- Village 490 (Pony Pathway): 461.6 trillion coins.
- Village 500 (Unicorn Utopia): 620.7 trillion coins.
Villages 240 to 300:
- Village 240 (Royal Heaven): 343.8 billion coins
- Village 245 (Mage Room): 399.6 billion coins
- Village 250 (Pastry Shop): 464.4 billion coins
- Village 260 (Leonardo’s Workshop): 614 billion coins
- Village 270 (Ninja Village): 825 billion coins
- Village 280 (Astronaut Space Station): 1.1 trillion coins
- Village 290 (Science Fair): 1.49 trillion coins
- Village 300 (Victorian Sci-Fi): 2 trillion coins
Villages 301 to 350
- Village 310 (Radio Station): 2.69 trillion coins
- Village 320 (Music Store): 3.6 trillion coins
- Village 330 (Ice Cream Shop): 4.07 trillion coins
- Village 340 (Tea Field): 5.48 trillion coins
- Village 350 (Hot Springs): 876 billion coins
Villages 351 to 400:
- Village 360 (Rock Concert): 21.5 trillion coins
- Village 370 (Boss Office): 20 trillion coins
- Village 380 (Insect Exhibit): 17.7 trillion coins
- Village 390 (Hacker Heaven): 24 trillion coins
- Village 400 (Postman Patch): 32.6 trillion coins
Villages 401 to 450:
- Village 405 (Lotus Pond): 37.5 trillion coins
- Village 410 (Taiwan Travel): 43.3 trillion coins
- Village 420 (Magical Studio): 58.3 trillion coins
- Village 430 (Dino Exhibit): 78.4 trillion coins
- Village 440 (India Pitstop): 104.2 trillion coins
- Village 450 (Duck Crosswalk): 140.5 trillion coins
Villages 511 to 550:
- Village 511 (Enchanted Woods): 811.5 trillion coins
- Village 515 (Hot Dog Contest): 16.7 trillion coins
- Village 520 (Cave Family): 18.9 trillion coins
- Village 525 (Arts Fair): 20.7 trillion coins
- Village 530 (Chess Match): 24.7 trillion coins
- Village 535 (Animal Cafe): 25.4 trillion coins
- Village 540 (Mathematician): 27.8 trillion coins
- Village 550 (Water Bungalow): 31.3 trillion coins
Villages 551 to 600:
- Village 555 (Miss Coin Show): 41 trillion coins
- Village 560 (Mardi Gras): 44.6 trillion coins
- Village 570 (Night Safari): 50.3 trillion coins
- Village 580 (Turtle World): 61.9 trillion coins
- Village 590 (Cactus House): 67.7 trillion coins
- Village 600 (Magical Studio): 58.3 trillion coins
Villages 601 to 650:
- Village 605 (Foam Party): 55 trillion coins
- Village 610 (Psychic Crew): 60 trillion coins
- Village 615 (Fishing Pier): 63.8 trillion coins
- Village 625 (Stock Exchange): 69.7 trillion coins
- Village 630 (Horse Ranch): 71.8 trillion coins
- Village 640 (Powerlift Match): 73.9 trillion coins
- Village 650 (Honeycomb Hike): 76.1 trillion coins
Villages 651 to 700:
- Village 651 (Dino Exhibit): 78.4 trillion coins
- Village 660 (Blacksmith Mill): 80.8 trillion coins
- Village 670 (Sweet Shop): 83.2 trillion coins
- Village 680 (Air Freight): 85.8 trillion coins
- Village 690 (Cookie Factory): 88.3 trillion coins
- Village 700 (Bamboo Business): 90.9 trillion coins
Villages 701 to 750:
- Village 710 (Kitty Kitchen): 96.5 trillion coins
- Village 720 (Super Showers): 99.4 trillion coins
- Village 730 (Road Repair): 101.3 trillion coins
- Village 740 (India Pitstop): 104.2 trillion coins
- Village 750 (Robot Factory): 107.4 trillion coins
Villages 751 to 800
- Village 760 (Juggling Junction): 110.9 trillion coins
- Village 770 (Pizza Place): 121.1 trillion coins
- Village 780 (Lantern Fest): 136.4 trillion coins
- Village 790 (Waterfall Walk): 144.7 trillion coins
- Village 800 (Vintage Barber): 149.2 trillion coins
Villages 801 to 850:
- Village 810 (Crystal Cavern): 128.6 trillion coins
- Village 820 (Biohazard Zone): 135.5 trillion coins
- Village 830 (Illusion Show): 178.5 trillion coins
- Village 840 (Princess Palace): 173.5 trillion coins
- Village 850 (Holiday House): 201.5 trillion coins
Villages 851 to 900
- Village 860 (Alien Arrival): 207.5 trillion coins
- Village 870 (Coffee Mill): 213.5 trillion coins
- Village 880 (Kung Fu Ring): 233.5 trillion coins
- Village 890 (Pirate Party): 240.5 trillion coins
- Village 900 (Haunted Hall): 263 trillion coins
How To Build A Village In Coin Master?
To create and complete a village, you must unlock all of the accessible buildings in that area/village. Each hamlet will have its theme, complete with decorations and five distinct characteristics.
To progress to the next village, you must complete all five of these components.
Collect Coins
Coins are the major resource necessary for constructing and upgrading village structures. You can gain coins by:
- Spin the slot machine for prizes.
- attacking other players’ villages.
- Raid other players’ currency stashes.
- Complete events and missions.
It is critical to save enough cash before upgrading or building your village to guarantee you are not subject to attacks during construction.
Access The Village Menu
Once you’ve collected enough coins, tap the town icon to access the menu. This will show which structures need to be built or updated.
Each community must construct five structures, which begin at level 1. To finish the settlement, upgrade them all to level 5.
Build And Upgrade Structures
When you’ve collected enough coins, tap on any of the constructions to enhance them. The cost of construction grows with each level, and the overall cost rises as you go through villages.
- Begin with smaller upgrades before progressing to more expensive constructions.
- Make sure you have enough cash to finish numerous upgrades at once, lowering the possibility of attacks throughout the upgrade process.
Protect your village
Your village is subject to attacks by other players. As you develop and improve structures, it is critical to secure them with shields, which you can obtain from spinning or by activating pets such as the Rhino, who guards your community.
Complete the village
Once all five structures have been renovated to level 5, your community is complete. You’ll then go on to the next settlement, where the building prices will be much higher.
Use Pets and Events
Use pets such as Foxy for raiding and Rhino for protection. Participate in unique events to receive additional awards, spins, and coins, allowing you to grow your village faster.
Building communities in Coin Master involves a combination of patience, strategy, and effective resource management to move forward.
FAQs
What is the aim of establishing communities in Coin Master?
In Coin Master, the main way to progress is to build villages. When you complete a village by improving all five structures, you go on to the next village. Higher-level towns raise the coin cost of construction, making growth more difficult while also rewarding with more spins, coins, and assaults.
How many villages are in Coin Master?
As of 2024, Coin Master has approximately 500 villages. Each hamlet has a unique theme, and the cost of upgrading each one climbs dramatically as you go to higher levels.
How do I protect my village from attacks?
- Earning shields from the slot machine, which automatically defend against attacks.
- Using the Rhino pet, which can block attacks while active.
- Spending coins regularly to complete upgrades fast to mitigate the impact of any potential attacks.
Why are village costs so high in the later levels?
As you proceed to higher settlements, the costs grow dramatically to keep the game balanced and challenging. Higher-level towns feature more expensive structures to update, requiring greater coin management and participation in events to gain additional spins and coins.
Conclusion
Building communities in Coin Master is necessary for moving through the game. To protect and upgrade constructions, players must employ cash, shields, and pets strategically. Participating in events and maximizing rewards can help players ascend to higher levels as village prices rise.