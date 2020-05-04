How to Earn Money From Gaming?

Do you love gaming and spend hours at a stretch in front of your screen? Well, congrats, you have just landed yourself a job! This sounds crazy, right? But yes, I am not kidding; you can actually earn some real bucks by playing online games.

To begin with, you need a computer, a stable internet connection, and some previous experience in gaming. That’s it! You are ready to roll.

So let us take a look at some of these cool gaming platforms that lets you earn through fun!

Pogo

Initially, Pogo might not seem like a proper gaming site because of all the ads you have to view for the first couple of days for you to collect tokens. But, after that, you can use these tokens to participate in different types of exciting new games and start earning money from them. Additionally, there is a daily lucky draw for a whopping $10,000 prize money! So the more you play, the more are your chances of winning the prize money!

Bingo Mania

Are you a fan of bingo? If your answer is yes, then Bingo Mania is your chance to earn money by playing your favorite game online. Bingo Mania offers different Bingo games daily, where you can make a dollar each round. The cash keeps increasing until a winner emerges. The games that are provided here are all Bingo games.

GameBlitz

GameBlitz is the platform for Mobile Games, where users can play and win Cash Rewards. This platform has an extensive collection of popular casual games for you to choose from and play.

MPL

MPL or Mobile Premier League gives every player a way to play multiple games without the need to download so many game apps. But that’s not the only thing that the app offers. It also lets you win instant cash by playing the games.

The app gives you a chance to win real cash every time you compete. Players can earn big cash by winning tournaments and battles. All earnings can be directly deposited to your bank account.

Some of the popular games that you can play using these platforms to earn money are:

Fruit Ninja,

Cricket,

Run Out,

Temple Run,

Bubble Shooter

All of these games are easy to learn, with simple gameplay and are competitive at the same time. Some games also offer a multiplayer option so that you can enjoy this experience with your friends.

Final Words

The world of online gaming has evolved rapidly in recent times, and it can not be called just a mode of time pass. You can earn money from online games if you are good at it. So now is your time to show off your skills and all the experience that you gathered from hours of continuous gaming sessions with your buddies.

Take this quarantine period as your cue, and start earning those dollars sitting at home and that too by doing something you actually enjoy. And of course, surprise and shut out the critics once and for all through your abilities!