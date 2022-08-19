How to Get to the Rold Route Elden Ring?

Image Source

You don’t often come across a game that features a stunning setting and gameplay – all in one. Elden Ring, over time, has garnered a lot of praise due to its thematic settings – Lands Between. The Lands Between is an out-of-this-world, imaginary virtual setting integrated with some of the most stunning locations.

Amidst all the available options, one that stands out time and time is the Grand Lift of Rold. However, despite the stunning backdrop and the intricacies, one thing that’s difficult with this spot is reaching it. Players have to defeat Margott to reach this spot.

Your aim in reaching the Grand Lift of Rold is to find the Rold Route and walk through it. This article will explore all the top ways you can get to that spot in Elden Ring.

Where is the Lift of Rold in the Elden Ring?

Since Elden Ring is a very structured game, it isn’t surprising that you might find yourself fumbling through the varying routes.

To find the Grand Life of Rold, the players must first find the Capital City Leyndell map fragment to find the Grand Life of Rold. It is generally available next to the Outer Wall Phantom Tree Site of Grace, around the capital’s outskirts.

Access to this map makes the hunt for the Rold route 100x easier for the player. Once you have the map in hand, start descending towards the main road of the capital city. Once you reach the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace, take the south towards the road.

You must walk east until you cross paths with a doorway. Opening this will provide the players with a gateway to unlocking the eastern outskirts of the respective capital.

Navigating through that, the players must make their way through the stairs, ensuring they don’t cross paths with any enemies in the process. Once you reach there, there is a lever that activates the elevator. It is quite a crucial addition.

There is a connecting bridge beside the top of the elevator that takes the player to the second elevator. This will walk the player down to the Forbidden Lands.

To find the Grand Lift of Rold, the players must find and cross the Forbidden lands to find the Grand Lift of Rold. However, enemies are there to prevent that from happening. The two bosses that can stalk and limit the path include Night’s cavalry and Black Blade Kindred.

However, you aim to fight these shortcomings to reach the end of the path where the Grand Lift of Rold is present. Also, you need the Rold’s Medallion you can get after defeating Morgott. This can activate the lift and then work towards completing the game and the particular story.

How to Get to the Rold Route (Grand Lift of Rold) Elden Ring?

Take any mission on Elden Ring, and you’d be curious how you can reach any particular point in the game. The same is the case with the Rold Route. Unfortunately, reaching the endpoint isn’t easy, mainly because several enemies pop up along the way.

Your first step to getting to the Rold Route is to get your hands on a map marker. This is crucial and not an option. Once you have it, place a beacon on the map marker. This will help with more accurate navigation without any fail.

Once you have an idea about the route via the map, your next step towards reaching the Rold Route is to defeat Morgott, the Omen King. It is a tedious process but once you defeat them, make your way to the Avenue Balcony of Grace.

You must take the steps and turn left until you come across the large double doors. You then have to climb the stairs until you come across an archway. Walk ahead to the platform and then grab and pull the lever. This will activate the elevator.

And that’s all you must do to reach the Rold Route. Reading it might seem like the process is straightforward. It isn’t as black and white, though. You do need to overcome quite a bit of a struggle to make your way to the top. So, ensure that you follow all the top tips.

Conclusion

And this is how to get to the Rold Route in Elden Ring. Your work is to make your way through the game until you cross paths with Morgott. Defeat them and then make your way towards the Avenue Balcony of Grace, consistently ascend the stairs to the archway and large double doors, and activate the elevator to reach the Rold Route in the game finally. If you follow the steps diligently, reaching there shouldn’t take long.