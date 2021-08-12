Modern Gaming Trends We Love Seeing

The world of gaming is constantly changing. While some players out there aren’t big fans of the shifting climate on the gaming scene, others are overjoyed by the progress happening in this bustling field. Luckily, most people seem to fit the ladder category. Everyone can appreciate positive progress, and it seems that the field of gaming is headed in the right direction as far as the majority of gamers are concerned. With this in mind, here are some recent gaming trends that we love seeing when the world of video games is in question.

Virtual Casinos

None of us are strangers to virtual casino games. Over the years, we’ve seen hundreds of versions of classic casino games across multiple gaming platforms. While most of these iterations have been a blast, there’s always been something missing there. Thankfully, it seems that online casinos have stepped in to fill that void. Thanks to their massive game collections, creative designs, and frequent boosts, these virtual casinos are now a big trend in the online gaming scene!

The biggest reason for their success is undoubtedly the game quality. These gaming platforms host hundreds of high-quality games at a time, giving players a chance to enjoy a variety of content! Additionally, the casino bonuses they include don’t hurt either! Online casinos are known for including bonuses and boosts that enhance the overall gameplay experience. With the help of these promos, players can enjoy games like slots, Blackjack, and Roulette to the max!

Female-Led Gaming

It’s no secret that the gaming scene has been seen as male-dominated for decades now. Unfortunately, this has led plenty of developers to underrepresent women in gaming at every turn! Thanks to recent studies done in multiple regions across the globe, it’s been made clear that women have a much bigger place in gaming than many have believed. Essentially, the current belief is that women make up half of all gamers, leading to some big overhauls in new video games.

One of the most notable changes we keep seeing in recent video games is the addition and deeper appreciation for female characters. More game releases include female characters as leads, showcasing their strengths and welcoming women everywhere to come and join the fight! Sure, there’s still a long way to go before the women get the representation they deserve in the gaming industry, but at least steps are being taken to mitigate some of the damage caused over the years.

Augmented Reality

One of the best things to come from modern gaming is the rise of mobile gaming. All PC master-race jokes aside, mobile gaming has come a long way from what it once was. The simple games that once dominated mobile game stores are slowly but surely being replaced by incredible titles that even the most hardcore gamers can enjoy! Mobile gaming has undoubtedly done some great things in the last few years, but none come as close to the magic of augmented reality games!

AR games are the pinnacle of mobile gaming. These titles utilize the unique properties of this portable gaming platform and use them to create worlds as no other games have done before! By including mobile cameras, location tracking, and other mobile-centered features, these games reshape the landscapes before us and bring us a real-world adventure in video game format! The AR hype might have started with Pokémon Go, but plenty of underrated AR gems have come after it! If you haven’t yet, we recommend giving them a try.