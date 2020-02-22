PUBG Finally Allows Cross-Console Players to Party Up, Gamers Rejoice

It’s a much-awaited innovation that for a long time seemed only a matter of weeks away, but PUBG players are finally able to form squads with players across different platforms.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds took the significant step in October to allow cross-party play against users with different platforms—e.g. permitting PS4 and Xbox One players to face off against one another—but the latest 6.2 update has completed the job that started.

The creators confirmed PS4 and Xbox One users can now party up in the same lobby to maximise the cross-game functionality, a key element that was missing prior to now.

That being said, PC gamers remain out in the cold in this regard and are still unable to enter cross-platform parties (it's doubtful as to whether they ever will).

The 8 versus 8 team deathmatch mode was also introduced as part of the game’s latest update, while the new waypoint feature promises to streamline your plan of attack even further.

The PUBG Global Series is the main attraction in the PUBG calendar, and the team tournament will kick off with PGS: Berlin, which takes place at the Messe Berlin and runs from March 31 to April 12.