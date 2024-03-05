The Rainbow Riches Fields of Gold is a 100% genuine exciting slot game that has captured the hearts & minds of players worldwide. This game was developed by Barcrest, & Light and Wonder takes players on a journey through lush green fields adorned with the colorful rainbows and pots of gold.



In this comprehensive article, we take a deep dive into the captivating world of Rainbow Riches Fields of Gold, exploring its gameplay, features, RTP (Return to Player), volatility, and much more.

Unbinding the Gameplay

At the middle of Rainbow Riches Fields of Gold lies its appealing gameplay, which combines classic slot mechanics with exciting bonus features. The game features 10 reels & rows and 100 paylines, offering players multiple opportunities to land winning combinations. Symbols such as leprechauns, pots of gold, and rainbows beautify the reels, adding to the game’s charming aesthetic.

Rainbow Riches Fields of Gold Gameplay

In the Rainbow Riches Fields of gold by achieving 3 leprechauns on the middle 3 reels players will be able to activate the fields of gold super bonus which will turn the whole machine into a field of 50 spinning coins, one side of each coin is blank and on the other is a cash amount.

In the first round each coin can be worth £1 pound or nothing and in this round players usually achieve around £30-40. Once the round is complete players are given a large spinning coin that has the option of “go on” or “collect”. If the player land the coin on “go on” they can continue to round 2 where the coins are either £2 pounds or nothing and this round usually offer an additional £60 to £70. If the players go on round three where there are maximum chances of winning big, each coin can be worth £5, £10 or nothing and if the player get through the third round the total prize would be £400 to £500.

Bonus Features

One of the highlights of the Rainbow Riches Fields of Gold is its attractive bonus features, which can further lead to more substantial winnings for lucky players. The Fields of Gold Bonus is triggered by landing three or more scatter symbols on the reels. Players playing this game are then presented with a lush field that is filled with gold coins, where they must pick three, four or five fields, each of them revealing a cash prize or a multiplier. This bonus round adds an element of intriguing excitement and anticipation to the gameplay, keeping players engaged and entertained.

RTP (Return to Player)

RTP which is also known as return to player percentage is essential in evaluating the potential profitability of Rainbow Riches Fields of Gold. Talking more in detail the RTP of a slot game indicates the average amount of money returned to players over time as winnings. Every Rainbow Riches slot series game has different RTP values which also varies depending on the Casino and jurisdiction, the Rainbow Riches Fields of Gold typically boasts a competitive RTP, also offering players an equal and fair chance of winning as they spin the reels.

Volatility

While playing Rainbow Riches Fields of Gold it is also very crucial to consider volatility, which is also known as variance. The aspect of volatility refers to the risk associated with playing a particular slot game and determines the frequency and size of potential payouts. Talking about Rainbow Riches Fields of Gold it offers medium volatility, which strikes a balance between smaller, more frequent wins and larger frequent payouts. The medium volatility makes the game suitable for those players who are seeking a mix of excitement and steady returns. Therefore, the Rainbow Riches fields of gold offer the perfect opportunity for players.

Strategies for Success

While Rainbow Riches Fields of Gold is primarily a game of luck or chance, thus implementing certain strategies can definitely enhance players overall gaming experience and potentially increase their chances of winning. This works on two strategies:

1) One strategy is to manage players’ bankroll wisely by setting limits on their wagering and sticking to a budget. In addition to this, taking advantage of bonuses and promotions offered by online casinos can boost their gameplay and extend their playing time.

2) Second strategy is when player familiarise themselves with the game’s rules and bonus features which can also help students make informed decisions as they play.

Mobile Android/IOS Compatibility

In the current digital age, players increasingly seek gaming experiences that are accessible on the go. Rainbow Riches, also allowing players to enjoy the game from their smartphones or tablets. Therefore, whether players are commuting to work, relaxing at home, or waiting for an appointment, players can easily delve into the delightful world of Rainbow Riches Fields of Gold anytime, anywhere.

Gaming Community and Social Aspects

Talking further about the gameplay and features, the Rainbow Riches Fields of Gold strengthens a sense of community among players. Various online forums, social media groups and dedicated fan sites provide platforms for players to share tips, strategies and experiences related to the game. In addition to this, engaging with fellow enthusiasts can also enhance the player’s enjoyment of Rainbow Riches Fields of Gold and create lasting connections within the gaming community.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Rainbow Riches Fields of Gold stands as a shining gem in the world of online slot games, attracting players with its charming theme, engaging gameplay, and enticing bonus features. With its competitive RTP, medium volatility, and mobile compatibility, the game offers an immersive and rewarding experience for players of all levels. Therefore whether you’re a seasoned slot enthusiast or a casual gamer seeking some entertainment, Rainbow Riches Fields of Gold promises many hours of excitement and the chance to discover your own pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

FAQ

Q) Is there any Welcome bonus in the Rainbow Riches Pots of Gold?

Yes, players can get 777 or get 9 pots of gold. The RTP of Rainbow Riches Pots of Gold is 96%.

Q) How many features are there in Rainbow Riches Pots of Gold?

There are three features in “Rainbow Riches Pots of Gold” the first feature is Fields of Gold Feature, the second is the Toad Stall Feature and the third is the Wishing Well Feature.

Q) Which Rainbow Riches Pots of Gold feature has maximum jackpot prizes?

The toad stall feature and the wishing well feature instantly offers a 500 pound jackpot which is the maximum prize amount among the various others.