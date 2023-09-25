Sims 4 Cheat Mods: What Are They And How To Use Them?

Any Sims 4 fan knows that motherlode’ is only one of the awesome cheat codes that can provide your Sims a plethora of Simoleons.

Aside from the well-known cheat code, there are several ways to obtain limitless Simoleons and much more. But how exactly?

Fortunately, we’ve collected a concise explanation of all The Sims 4 cheats and a comprehensive list of cheat Mods for Xbox, PS4, PS5, and PC.

We’ll also show you how to activate conversations in The Sims 4 in the first place because the tricks would be useless if you couldn’t use them.

Cheats should keep things interesting until the next Sims game and help you fund your horse passion in the Horse Ranch DLC. Continue reading to become the ruler (or destroyer) of your own Sims’ fate!

How To Enable Cheats In Sims 4

To use Sims 4 cheat codes, you must first activate cheats in the game. But be warned: activating cheats will disable achievements and trophies in this particular save.

On a PC

Use Ctrl + Shift + C to bring up the cheat menu. Enter testing once there. True cheats and cheats will be enabled with this particular save.

X-Box

You can enter the cheat menu on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S by pressing and holding LT + RT + LB + RB for a few seconds.

This will open the cheat menu, where you must enter testingCheats true to allow cheats in this save.

PS4 And PS5

To access the cheat menu on the PS4 and PS5, press and hold L1 + L2 + R1 + R2.

When it displays, enter testingCheats true to allow cheats in this world.

Also Read – Sims 4 Polygamy Mod – Breaking Down the Foundation of Forbidden Mods

How To Use Sims 4 Cheat Codes

Enabling hacks is one thing; using the Sims 4 cheats is another. The most common method you can use cheat codes in The Sims is:

Start the game and select a planet.

Bring up the cheat menu (on PC, use Ctrl + Shift + C, or on the console, hold down all the shoulder buttons).

Enter the testing phase. If you haven’t already, enter the cheats and hit Done.

Enter the appropriate cheat code into the little text box in the top-left corner of the screen.

When you press Done, the cheat will be activated.

The only exceptions to this method are the Interaction Cheats, which are enabled slightly differently. You must still be in a world with testingCheats true enabled, and then follow the instructions below (depending on your platform of choice).

Also Read – The Sims 4 Vampire Cheats For Ps4, Xbox (100% Tested & Working)

To use The Sims Interaction Cheats on PS4 or PS5, with testingCheats true already enabled-

Hover the mouse over a Sim or an object, hold down Circle, and then hit X to bring up the Interaction Cheats menu.

Once testingCheats True is enabled on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S, hold down B and press A to bring up the Interaction Menu.

On PC

After selecting testingCheats true, hold shift and then click on the Sim/item in question – this will bring up the Interaction Cheats menu, where you may select from a range of cheats.

All other hacks in the game can be simply entered into the cheat console, as previously stated.

Also Read – Sims 4 House Layouts – Top Realistic Sims Dream Houses

5 Best Sims 4 Cheat Mods

In The Sims 4, there are hundreds upon dozens of cheat codes to attempt and memorize, which is not something that many gamers can access.

This means that many gamers bookmark cheat code lists that they can use at any time, but wouldn’t it be good if the cheats were just a few clicks away or if some cheats were always enabled?

Cheat modifications can make this happen, changing how you interact with the game and enabling certain hacks in your gameplay.

MC Command Centre

The first mod on our list is MC Command Centre, which has been around for years and allows you to cheat in various ways in the game, including some of my favorites, pregnancy hacks.

To use MC Command Centre, go to Sims or the mailbox and look for a new box that reads MC Command Centre.

When you click this, you’ll be presented with many possibilities.

Under the pregnancy area, you can check if your sim is pregnant, who is pregnant, and how many babies they have. You can also select what stage of pregnancy they are in to speed up pregnancy if you’re sick of your sim being pregnant.

There are cheats for almost everything, from being able to murder your sims using the many death kinds in the game to entirely turning off the monster beneath the bed, which is a major irritant for many of us.

With MC Command Centre, you won’t have to download every aspect of the mod if you don’t want to; for example, MC Woohoo may not interest you.

Also Read – Revamp Your Sims 4 Loading Screens: 25+ Custom Downloads

UI Cheats Extension

Do you miss the old Sims games’ ease of being able to click to cheat needs? UI Cheats Extension will restore that option and add many additional locations to click to make your game entirely cheatable. If you’re searching for a simple and easy-to-use cheat mod for the game, this is for you.

Your sim’s household money is among the items that UI Cheats allows you to click on to cheat.

You can either click to add money right away or right-click to select an amount in your Sims household funds.

With The new Sims, you can cheat everything, including changing the season you’re in, changing the current weather, and more, making it great for controlling things for pictures.

You can adjust your sim’s talents, goals, and requirements by right-clicking on the item you wish to change. Be careful if you fake their hunger because this hack can instantly kill a sim with a single click.

At first, EA removed access to many cheat codes, which was heartbreaking to many people.

For whatever reason, they chose just to switch them off and no longer allow players to play with them, which was like having a buddy snatched from your arms and never being able to hang out with them at playtime again.

Fortunately, some creative modder found online produced the All Hacks Mod, which re-enables all of these hacks in the game’s back end, bringing back some excellent tricks you didn’t even realize you missed.

Always Full Edit Mode

One of the most famous hacks in The Sims is the full edit mode trick, which enables you to go in and completely modify townies, which we all know the game requires.

You use this hack automatically activated in your game using the Always Full Edit Mode Mod, so you never have to enter it again.

Always Testing Cheats On

To use any hacks in The Sims, you must first activate cheats in the game, which is done using the testing cheats on the cheat code option. This is a bothersome thing that many players just neglect to complete before entering their beloved cheat code.

Some new mods, like Always Testing Cheats On, keep testing cheats on all the time, which is excellent and keeps you from forgetting to turn it on.

Also Read – The Ultimate Guide On Mod Conflict Detector For Sims 4

Final Thoughts

These modifications will significantly influence how you use cheats in your game and how frequently you will use cheats while playing. Including these in your game can significantly alter your gameplay and make Sims 4 much more enjoyable. Have fun playing!