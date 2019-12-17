The Pitfalls of Excessive Gaming

Every good thing comes at a cost. Recent studies show that playing video games enhances your analytical skills and sharpens your brain. Research at the University of Toronto showed that individuals who play video games also have an improved sense of hand-eye coordination or overall coordination. It makes it easier for players to learn new things that can be useful to manage in real life.

However, there is always a threat to your physical health while you keep sitting on one seat for hours. There are many health issues that you might encounter, and then they may harm you in ways you never imagined.Sitting behind a screen for a couple of hours each day, is also bad for your health in long terms, according to Bakkerelkhuizen.com

Weight Gain

Weight gain is a prevalent problem that gaming enthusiasts usually face. Since many of the gamers keep sitting in one place for hours and hours, they end up having no movement and may suffer from excessive weight gain.

Back Pain

Gamers tend to sit in one place for hours and hours, losing track of time. This habit may lead to pain in the back, neck, and shoulder. It can also cause slouching in your upper back and shoulders, contributing to tension and discomfort.

While at first, this pain may be acute, as time passes, it leads to more severe problems such as spine issues, and the pain is usually very chronic, making it hard for the person to sit straight or move.

Constructed Nerves

The long-term impact of poor posture can change the position of the spine and other bones. This is because the nervous system begins to come into contact with the nerves in your body, “pinching” them. Not only can the “pinched” nerves contribute to back and neck pain, but other parts of your body can also cause pain.

Misaligned Spine

Bad posture can harm the position of your spine. You can easily feel your posture throughout your musculoskeletal system if you have proper alignment. But if you do most of your gaming with bad body mechanics or are exhausted or injured in any way, you can end up with spinal misalignment and muscle spasm. This goes for gamers too.

As gamers tend to sit in one position for hours, their spine may misalign.

Vision Dangers

Playing gamers for excessive hours can lead to the same issues caused by watching long-term television, including headaches, blurred vision, and even nearsightedness if you don’t take frequent breaks to calm your eyes. Long video gaming hours can also cause symptoms that are very close to Computer Vision Disorder or CV. You can improve your screen by resolution, size and number.

The impacts of excessive gaming on one’s health look dangerous, let’s talk about how to prevent these:

Walk Around

Walking around is necessary when you are playing games for a long time and sitting in one posture. It can lead to problems such as muscle pain, neck pain or even spine misalignment, and we know no one would want to face these chronic pains. Make sure that you walk around every few minutes to have more focus on the game by keeping your health intact. You can try to use software or apps with work and move functionalities that can remind you of your health status during hours where you sit excessively. work and move software got a 30 days free trial.