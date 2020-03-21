What New Games Have Been Released?

Many people are either having to work from home or take leave from work and remain home during the coronavirus outbreak. While this is very disappointing, there may be at least one benefit for those who love playing video games and now have some time on their hands.

Every month sees a new wave of games released and March and April are going to be no different. Even if you cannot make it out to the store it is now possible to download the latest games to your console or computer.

Doom Eternal is one of the most anticipated games of 2020 and it is released on the 20th of March. The Doom Franchise is one of the most popular ever made and people have been eagerly anticipating this game for many months. The classic elements of Doom games remain but with the addition of role-playing style aspects plus new enemies, weapons and progression systems. This is a game not to be missed.

Moving into April and some of the top games due to be released follow the same theme. On the 10th of April we will see the Final Fantasy 7 Remake released and this is a hotly anticipated game. It was first released in 1997 and introduced many gamers to the JRPG genre of games at the time. Mainly thanks to the persistence of fans, Square Enix is producing a remake and for those who cannot wait for the release of the full game you can enjoy a 3-hour demo right now.

Another game making a comeback at the beginning of April is Resident Evil 3. This game will become available on the 3rd of April for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The Resident Evil 2 Remake was highly praised, and this is believed to be even better, which is some claim. Resident Evil 3 feels more open than previous Resident Evil games and players are not confined to Raccoon Police Department. There are plenty of puzzles to solve and zombies to kill, which is probably what you expected but fans of the game would be disappointed if it was anything else.

When it comes to playing games, you are not only restricted to video games. You can also enjoy games which are available to play online including casino games. There are several excellent online casinos which you can join, many of which can be found at kasinohai. Here you will find a complete run down of all the top online casinos and you can decide which ones you would like to join based on the reviews and bonuses. The same applies to Casino bernie, which does a fine job of breaking down the best online casinos currently available.

In addition to the games highlighted above, you may not be aware that at the time of writing it is possible to play Football Manager 2020 for free. This deal runs out on the 25th of March but for those who are missing football, this is a great opportunity to try the game.

