Mobile Gaming and Online Casinos: The Preferred Choice for Arabic Players

The Gulf region is experiencing a surge in mobile gambling and online casinos, with trends pointing to further expansion this decade. Gaming has become a popular recreational activity in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, with many Arabic gamers playing on cell phones, PCs, and consoles, following the recommendations for the best casinos for Arab players. Here are the most intriguing trends regarding this relatively new interest.
Market Growth and Trends
Many countries have realized that the widespread gaming boom has firmly taken its place in the rearguard of modern entertainment. All associated numbers are increasing in the Middle East, and the trend appears to be preparing for even more surprises. According to a recent Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report, the GCC’s gaming industry is the second-largest media sector behind television. This will likely remain the case for the foreseeable future.
The GCC gaming sector is predicted to develop exponentially, rising from the current $5.7 billion to $9.6 billion by 2028. Based on the current market conditions, the anticipated annual growth rate from 2023 to 2028 is approximately 11%. According to BCG data, the Middle East area has a high gaming penetration rate, with more than 60% of the population being avid gamers. Most gamers in this region like specific genres, including games of chance (slots, blackjack, and other casino games), shooters, puzzles, sports, racing, and multiplayer games. Eventually, however, among significant changes and technical breakthroughs, diversification will be inevitable.
Tech Advancements
The Gulf has become synonymous with innovation and technology, as numerous advancements have disrupted the status quo in all sectors. Because smartphones are so mobile, they have had a particularly significant impact on the gaming business. Smartphone ownership has reached an all-time high in the GCC countries, democratizing gaming for people from all walks of life. The smartphone effect has resulted in mobile gaming becoming the preferred choice.
The countries in the Gulf region also have good mobile network coverage, contributing to an enjoyable gaming experience. 5G technology is particularly effective. It provides high-speed internet access, which enhances the gaming experience. More broadly, the introduction of technological breakthroughs such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and cloud computing has had a complementary impact on gaming in the Gulf region. Blockchain technology, in particular, is rapidly gaining popularity in the region. Many components, especially highly secure and untraceable monetary transactions, are now equipped and infused with this futuristic technology.
Cultural and Demographic Insights
The GCC population is predominantly young, significantly accelerating the region’s gaming growth trajectory. The young and digitally aware generation of people under 30 accounts for around 70% of the population. This population is responsible for the region’s increase in casual gamers, particularly those interested in social multiplayer shooter games.
Aside from the massive youth population, the gaming populace demonstrates significant financial empowerment. Middle Eastern countries have seen an exciting increase in disposable income, meaning more gaming money is available. Interestingly, severe desert temperatures have been linked to a preference for gaming. People are increasingly choosing indoor gaming over outdoor activities.
Additionally, the government has played a significant role in promoting iGaming and mobile gaming in the region. For example, the Saudi government recently announced a proposal to create thousands of jobs by expanding the domestic gaming sector. Actualizing and funding the strategy has drawn many innovators to the gaming industry, facilitating its sustained growth.
The Rising Popularity of Online Casinos
People in Arabic-speaking countries are mainly Muslim, and they follow stringent Sharia regulations prohibiting all forms of gambling. However, due to life’s unpredictable nature and modernization, online casinos have become popular in recent years. Influenced by predominant trends in other countries worldwide, the GCC countries have adopted various pro-gambling attitudes.
The growing desire to enhance tourism and reduce over-dependence on petroleum exports has pushed Gulf countries to create integrated casinos. Enabling brick-and-mortar casino resorts creates a space for other sectors, such as online casinos. However, there are other reasons why online casinos have gained popularity. The illegality of gambling operators is causing enthusiasts to seek alternative gambling opportunities online. As a result, offshore online casinos have become increasingly popular with Arab gamblers as they offer convenient access to gambling pleasure.
Recap
The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf Cooperation Council countries have emerged as hotbeds of mobile gaming and online gambling. Current figures show that the region’s gaming sector is expanding rapidly. At the current growth rate, the region is on track to become a worldwide gaming hotspot within a few years. The Gulf already plays home to some of the biggest eSports events in the world.