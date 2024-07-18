The Importance of Choosing the Right Blackjack Variant

In American Blackjack, the main goal of the game is to have a higher hand than the dealer’s without going over the value of 21. Face cards are valued at 10, the numbered cards correlate to their number, and aces are valued at 1 or 11, depending on the player’s preference. In American Blackjack, the dealer must stand every time they hit a hand total of 17 (or more).
The last rule of American Blackjack that sets it apart from others is the rule of a late surrender. Late surrender allows players to abandon their hand and recover half of their bet, even after the dealer checks for blackjack.
Different Variants
There are many variants of American Blackjack, including Spanish 21, European Blackjack, Pontoon, Vegas Strip, Single Deck, Double Exposure, Switch, Progressive, and Perfect Pairs.
Although distinct from Classic Blackjack, these variants all have their own special or altered rules that change the entire strategy used and even the odds of the game.
The Most Popular Variants
Some of the most popular variants of Blackjack (after American Blackjack) are Single Deck Blackjack, European Blackjack, and Vegas Strip Blackjack.
Single Deck Blackjack
While many other variants play from 1 to 8 decks of cards, Single Deck Blackjack utilizes only 1 deck of 52 cards. The European variant is played with a standard 52-card deck and does not require the dealer to stand on 17. It also does not offer the late surrender option.
Vegas Strip Blackjack
Vegas Strip Blackjack is played with 4 to 8 standard decks. The dealer must stand on a soft 17. Players can double down on any two cards and split up pairs up to four times within a game.
What To Consider When Choosing
Whether online or in a land casino, there are a few things to consider when choosing the right Blackjack variant for you. First is the type of deck used. While most variations use a standard 52-card deck, Spanish 21 utilizes a Spanish deck of 48 cards.
Next is the level of experience. Some variants of Blackjack can become confusing; sticking with the standard version or a simple Single Deck game may be a better choice than a more complex version.
Players should also consider how the cards are shuffled, as it will alter the house edge and the strategies used. While some are shuffled manually, others use continuous shuffling machines (CSMs).
Lastly, players determined to win a good sum of money in their games must consider each variation’s house edge. Some versions of Blackjack can offer a very high house edge, while others offer a lower house edge. Some of the Blackjack variants with a lower house edge are Single Deck and Switch Blackjack, which both have a 0.17% house edge.