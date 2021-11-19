Netflix Series You Need To Binge-Watch Now

Netflix has been coming up with content that has its audience hooked for a while, it’s always a delight to binge-watch their relevant series made for both young and the old. The different categories and the diverse amount of content available can overwhelm anyone, lucky for you we have just the list for you. These are the Netflix Series that you have to binge watch now.

1. Q Force

IMDb- 6.2

Cast: Sean Hayes, Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes, Gabe Liedman

This is the coolest animated series available, it’s a show about a team of LGBTQ+ secret agents who are fighting against the judgment of their parents while also casually trying to save the world. The voices are given by giants like Wanda Sykes, Laurie Metcalf, Gary Cole, and Matt Rogers. It’s quite a relevant show for the genZ.

2. Money Heist

IMDb- 8.3

Cast: Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, María Pedraza, Darko Perić, Kiti Mánver, Hovik Keuchkerian, Rodrigo de la Serna, Najwa Nimri, Luka Peroš, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo

This started as a Spanish Series with the name La Casa de Papel, Money Heist that very quickly became one of the most-watched shows all over the world. It’s an amazing story about an incredibly well-written gang of thieves who work together to orchestrate heists with the whole country as their viewer. It’s a compelling show with exciting twists and turns. This show keeps you on the edge of your seat throughout. A very good reason for its international fame. The new season just came out.

3. The Chair

IMDb- 7.3

Cast: Sandra Oh, Jay Duplass, Nana Mensah, Everly Carganilla, David Morse, Holland Taylor, and Bob Balaban

There are a lot of existing shows on Netflix on college students but this shoe is about the complexities of the college faculty, with the powerhouse performance of Sandra Oh as the professor who has just been promoted to the chair of the English department, who is also a single mother trying to juggle her complicated love life with the rest of the chaos at the university. It’s an impeccable dramedy that makes you feel like the fall is giving you a warm, teary hug. It’s one of the shoes you shouldn’t miss.

4. Manifest

IMdD- 7.1

Cast: Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor

Manifest premiered on NBC first in 2018 it earned the rightful buzz but as soon as it has hit Netflix it has been trending ever since. It’s a very compelling story about a flight experiencing turbulence that lands in the future after five years of its initial take-off. It’s a sci-fi drama about how the events occurred and there has been talking about Netflix renewing the show for a fourth season. The show is full of Intrigue and mystery.

5. Pretend It’s a City

IMDb- 8.1

Cast- Fran Liebowitz and Martin Scorsese

This is one of the most creative comedy series. It has the legendary director Martin Scorsese and the renowned author Fran Liebowitz making each other laugh while walking around New york city. It is a type of docu-series that is funny and smart in quite a refreshing way, where both the amazing artists talk to each other about everything under the sun. This show is one of a kind and you will be eager to watch Fran Liebowtiz’s talk shows after this. Its main character is still in New York City. This is a treat for everyone who wants to try something new in terms of comedy.

6. American Horror Story

IMDb- 8

Cast: Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Taissa Farmiga, Evan Peters, Dylan McDermott, and many more

This is a great binge watch for people who love horror and satire. American Horror Story was created by Ryan Murphy and has a lot of Sarah Paulson. Each season has a new setting, a new story, and a diverse theme that is exciting as well as horrifying. One of the seasons also had Lady Gaga as the lead. The show is a wild treat for those who want to watch the horror that is close to reality.