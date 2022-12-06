Top Movies Starring Cats

Today it is difficult to imagine life without cats and cats, fluffy animals live in apartments, offices and on the streets of cities and towns. The independence and grace of cats has always attracted artists and directors, hence the number of cats and cats in the cinema.

“Tom and Jerry”

At the same time funny and bewitching, we have long loved the cartoon, which was released in 1940. How many generations grew up on this cartoon? All series of the cartoon are tied to the fact that the cat Tom is chasing the mouse Jerry.

“Strays”

Yes, horror movies with cats in the title role also exist. However, in this movie, the cats are the villains. The film was released back in 1991. And he tells us about a family that bought a new house. And as usual, I did not check the history of this house. You can find out what happened next by watching the movie. But it’s not hard to guess that after the move, strange things began to happen in the house…

“Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey”

The true heroes of this picture are far from people, but their four-legged pets. The animals played here simply superbly, although, of course, it is clear that there is a lot of editing here, because such a great reaction and understanding from animals is simply impossible to achieve. Behind the scenes, you will hear their human voices, which were wonderfully read by the actors. What do we end up with? And we have a really kind film, both for children and adults, which will make you empathize with the main characters of animals, but at the same time make you laugh heartily.

“Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever”

There isn’t much to say about this movie. Let’s just say this: the film will make you both excited and laugh. Briefly about the plot, to keep you interested: the film tells about a sullen cat from a pet store, which no one wanted to buy. Until one day, until a 12-year-old girl came to the store, who decided to take him home, realizing that only she understood that the cat was talking.

“The Lion King”

Are you saying that lions are not cats? Rather, cats are not lions. Few people on the planet Earth have not heard about this cartoon. Confrontation, love, family, responsibility and action – that’s how you can describe this cartoon. When viewing, we guarantee you that you will be moved to the core, no matter how old you are.

“Garfield”

A cute and self-assured red-haired cat named Garfield stars as the protagonist in one of the best cat movies for kids. The mustachioed sun adores his master John more than anybody else in the world and enjoys eating wonderful meals and lounging in front of the TV. The unwelcome advent of a puppy named Oddi does not sit well with the conceited and envious cat, and Garfield makes the decision to exterminate the unwanted visitor and rival by any means.

“A Street Cat Named Bob”

British comedy-drama directed by Roger Spottiswoode, based on the book of the same name by James Bowen, about how a poor busker recovering from drug addiction, one day met a stray cat, and this meeting changed the lives of both for the better.

“Felidae”

Danish-German cartoon that tells about the cat Francis and his owner, who move into a gloomy dilapidated house. Francis the cat was not happy with this house. In addition, in the backyard of the house, he finds the corpse of a cat killed by a bite in the throat. He soon learns that this is not the first such murder.

“Puss in Boots”

The story of Puss in Boots begins with the pursuit of the protagonist. Running through the narrow streets, the cat learns that he can become rich. To do this, you need to get magic beans. Naturally, he is not the only one who wants to get these beans and get rich. This is the task of the cat – to get to the beans first and become rich.

“Nine Lives”

American cinema about cats will confirm the popular belief. The purr really has several lives in reserve, which they are ready to share with their owners. On his daughter’s birthday, an ambitious entrepreneur buys a cat named Mister Fluffy Pants as a gift to the child. On the way home, an accident occurs with a man – and the stunned businessman ends up with his relatives in the body of an acquired pet.

Here is a list of films that you will definitely watch during the month. Gather the whole family, order a pizza and enjoy watching!