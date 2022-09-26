Casino Apps Expansion in New Jersey, Michigan, and Pennsylvania

Apps’ Contribution to the Success of Online Casinos

The days of being unable to play online casino games without a computer are long gone. Many online casinos nowadays have already developed mobile-specific applications and are attempting to make their websites compatible with use on smartphones and tablets. Casinos that don’t allow access via a mobile device in today’s world may soon go out of business due to high competition.

Modern gambling businesses are working hard to enhance players’ mobile gaming experiences by using cutting-edge technologies. Additionally, Google continues to favor mobile-friendly online casinos in its rankings. The casinos that are not mobile-friendly are generally ranked lower.

Let’s see how this trend affected three states and what brands were the most successful at integrating mobile technologies into their offerings.

Casino App Expansion in New Jersey

By passing bill A2578 on February 26, 2013, the New Jersey Legislature approved internet gaming inside the state. Sen. Ray Lesniak, who championed the legalization, came up with it as a means of boosting the struggling economy of Atlantic City. The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement is the governing body responsible for providing licenses to casinos in NJ.

WynnBET Casino

The selection of NJ casino apps is quite substantial, and choosing the right one is important. WynnBET is certainly one of the best. Caesars Casino joined together with WynnBET to make its debut in Atlantic City in July 2020. The New Jersey gambling industry benefits from the credibility of WynnBET. WynBET’s casino app provides live dealer games, vegas-style games, and points that you can exchange for brick-and-mortar rewards.

Stardust Casino

Boyd Gaming Corporation and the FanDuel Group worked together to debut Stardust Casino in NJ in 2021. FanDuel-developed proprietary technology, used by Stardust Online Casino, is great for the user experience, navigation, and performance. Stardust Casino offers online/offline loyalty points and reward transfers which are integrated with Boyd Gaming’s loyalty program.

Casino App Expansion in Michigan

In late 2019, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the Lawful Sports Betting Act and the Lawful Online Gambling Act, making it legal for Michigan residents to play online poker and casinos as well. The Michigan Gaming Control Board is in charge of providing casinos with licenses for operation.

Pala Casino

Pala Interactive is the twelfth operator to enter the Michigan online gambling market. Pala Interactive has collaborated with the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and is owned and run by the Pala Band of Mission Indians, which also owns and manages the Pala Casino Spa and Resort in Pala, California. Pala Casino’s mobile offerings include a wide variety of games, the ability to play in a browser without an app, and a lot of banking options.

DraftKings Casino

DraftKings Michigan was able to make its debut in Michigan thanks to a collaboration with the Bay Mills Indian Community. The DraftKings Michigan app and website provide clients over the age of 21 with excellent legal gaming opportunities. You can refer a friend to the DraftKings Casino app and reap the rewards of this promotion, participate in daily and monthly leaderboards, and late-night live dealer games.

Casino App Expansion in Pennsylvania

The 30th of October 2017 saw an important win for proponents of online gambling. On that day, the gaming expansion bill HB271 was approved by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. Pennsylvania became the fourth US state to allow online gambling. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is in charge of overseeing gambling in the state and granting casino licenses.

Borgata Casino

On February 24, 2021, Borgata Casino launched its online casino services in Pennsylvania. The mobile app provides a wide variety of games, a great rewards system, a welcome bonus that lets customers more than double their original investment, a wide variety of banking options, and a loyalty program.

Barstool Casino

In January 2020, Penn National Gaming debuted its sportsbook in the state of Pennsylvania. Online casino games have been released shortly after their sportsbook. With its first introduction in Michigan in February 2021, Barstool’s online casino is now providing a decent range of slots and table games in Pennsylvania. The app features not only casino games, but sports betting, live dealer games, and an excellent app layout.