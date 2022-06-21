How to Add a Touch of Luxury to Your Gaming

For much of the history of gaming, it was something of a Spartan pursuit. Many of us remember the basic gaming setups of yore, as well as the onerous processes involved in actually firing up a 90s console or computer. However, these days, gaming of all stripes feels like a comfortable experience. Whether you play video games or online casino games, here are some ways to add a touch of luxury to your leisure.

Console gamers: Pimp your setup

If you’re more of a console gamer, there are plenty of options for turning the standard CoD experience into a five-star session. For example, you could start by investing in a luxury gaming chair.

Many of the chairs with the highest price tags have a strong focus on functionality, but some are also all about the style. For example, the high-end interior designer Herman Miller Aeron recently rolled out a €1400 gaming chair that looks like it belongs in a Bond villain lair or a Hollywood Hills hideaway.

If you’re more of a brand fan, you can always opt for a Ferrari gaming chair, which features materials from their beloved supercars and retails for anything between €2000 and €14,000.

If it’s all about the high tech and ergonomic perfection, the best chair that money can buy is probably the ErgoQuest Zero Gravity Workstation, a beast of a rig with three monitors attached and 360-degree motion. If you’re willing to cough up the €12,000 for it, it’s all yours.

MMO gamers: Yassify your avatar

If you’re all about chasing points and clout on MMOs and eSports games such as League of Legends, Fortnite, or CS:GO, then maybe you’re looking for some ways to elevate the experience of yelling at strangers through your headset.

One way to do this is to deck your avatar out in virtual recreations of high-fashion clothing, with the price tags to match. Luxury fashion brands have been moving into the MMO world fast, flogging digital outfits for player avatars that are faithful recreations of their latest runway items.

For example, the British retailer Burberry now sells its ready-to-wear line for Honor of Kings avatars. Meanwhile, Louis Vuitton recently teamed up with the League of Legends producers to create some seriously chic skins for its characters.

Online casino gamers: choose a lux casino

Another popular type of gaming is, of course, online casino gaming. The industry is now worth around $100 billion a year worldwide, with people of all stripes logging in to play virtual poker, roulette, and blackjack for real money. In the land-based casino world, luxury is everything.

A mere glance at the Las Vegas Strip will reveal different levels of luxury, with the likes of Mandalay Bay and The Venetian catering to high rollers with penthouse suites and $5000-a-day poolside cabanas. Now, the same is possible in the virtual casino world.

Players can now opt to play live online roulette, poker, and more at Hippodrome, which broadcasts all of its live casino games from its ornate gaming floors in the heart of its palatial London venue. Fortunately, this high-end casino experience will not have to cost you much, since the casino offers free spins and matched deposits for new users.

Gaming doesn’t have to be a luxury pursuit, but sometimes, it helps. Consider these options if you’re looking to elevate your entertainment.