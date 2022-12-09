Most Popular Online Casino Providers in Ontario

Times They Are a Changing

There have been significant changes to the online gambling markets across Canada in the last year. However, nowhere has seen as much change as Ontario. Since April 2022, every form of online gambling has been made legal. The market has opened to international, big-named providers who have been offering global gambling opportunities for decades. However, they have had to apply to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) to obtain a license and agree to the terms set out by iGaming Ontario. The province hopes that by having a legalized and regulated market, gamblers will be protected from potential harms. In addition, regulation ensures fast and accurate payouts, the security of personal information, and transparency for players.

Why Ontario?

Ontario is an attractive market for the online casino operators, and they have been keen to get a slice of the action. Canadians love to have a wager, and half the country’s population is believed to be actively involved in online gambling. Ontario is no different, and with its large and comparatively wealthy population, you can see why the big-name online operators were keen to offer their games in the province. However, which ones are proving to be the most popular and are there any new names turning heads? Here we take a look and see how the varying online casinos are being received.

Bet365

It probably won’t come as a surprise to hear that Bet365 is a popular choice. It opened its virtual doors in 2000 and has been welcoming bettors ever since. The founders were some of the early pioneers of online betting platforms. They mortgaged their bricks and mortar stores in the UK to create and develop their own software. As a result, they are a top and trusted name. As well as having fantastic desktop sites, they also have awesome mobile functionality, so you can play wherever you choose.

One of the reasons Bet365 is so popular is that it offers so many payment options, with nine different ways to deposit and withdraw money. They have great sports betting including eSports, table, and casino games together with live dealer offerings. However, they are not such a popular choice for those who like to play on the slots. Their games library is much smaller than other online casinos. They only have 400 titles to choose from, and some highly popular games like Mega Moolah and Divine Fortune are not available to players.

Royal Panda

Royal Panda might be a less well-known name, but this online platform is proving popular with Ontarians. According to this Royal Panda Casino review, it is the best casino for jackpots. So, if jackpots are your dream, look no further. Despite its relatively recent arrival on the scene, it is a reputable platform with an impressive selection of casino and jackpot games. You might have barely heard about it before, but everyone is going to be talking about the panda soon.

The site is regulated and licensed, so you have no worries regarding safety and payouts. What it does have is a massive choice of games to play – there are over 2000 titles. The platform is mobile-friendly and easy to navigate, making it a pleasure to play on. There are some exclusive branded games as well as popular titles from Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, play ‘n GO and NetEnt. However, its table game catalogue is much more limited, and this is not an online casino for Keno players.

Leo Vegas

LeoVegas is another household name that is a popular destination for online casino players. This platform is very much built for mobile and delivers effortless fun wherever you play. LeoVegas has the benefit of being an award-winning and trusted brand, and it is praised by players and professional reviewers alike. It has not been around as long as some of the other big names, but it has previously won Online Operator of the Year and an award for Innovation in Casino Entertainment.

LeoVegas has an extensive catalogue of games. One of the things that makes it popular with players is the way the games are organized. There are sections with titles like Top Games and New Games, as well as the genre tabs like slots, table games and jackpots. The Ready to Drop area features exciting new games for players to check out. The platform has games from the major developers like BetSoft, NetEnt and Microgaming.

Payouts are slower than from some other online casinos, and there are fewer options for depositing funds. The site has a comprehensive help section to guide you, but there is no phone support, which can be a drawback sometimes. On the other hand, it is rated as the most reliable casino operator, so they might argue that phone support is not required.

Bet MGM

BetMGM is one of the biggest names in gambling in the USA. Now the online casino has made its way across the border to offer its games to a Canadian audience. The online platform has received praise for its excellent library of games and user safety. BetMGM offers players exclusive jackpot games and poker tournaments. It also allows deposits to be made via gift card. It has over 800 casino games for players to choose from and works with the big, reputable game developers like NetEnt, Microgaming and Red Tiger and new games are added all the time.

However, it is not all a bed of roses on this site. The poker apps can be glitchy, and finding your way around with limited filtering options can be challenging. In addition, users have said that the withdrawal options are limited.

PlayOjo

This new online casino has been established with one mission in mind. It wants to be the best iGaming site there is. At PlayOjo, the emphasis is on fun. The site has over 2000 games to choose from, which is by far the most of any online casino in the province. There are no withdrawal fees, and it offers a loyalty scheme for its customers. The majority of games on this site is slots. There are straightforward menus and sophisticated search functions to help you navigate quickly around its extensive catalogue.

Most of the games are playable on the PlayOjo mobile or desktop app. However, you do not need to download any special software if you don’t want to – everything can be accessed through your regular browser too. Games are provided by twenty-two game developers, including NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Microgaming and Evolution. PlayOjo really can be described as slot heaven.