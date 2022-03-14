The Advantages Of Hybrid Work and Why It’s Here To Stay

Traditionally, workers commute from home to their workplace. Until the pandemic brought about by the COVID-19 virus changed it, companies were forced to rethink the traditional model.

Companies had to let staff work from home to comply with government health regulations, operate during the national lockdown, and protect their staff from the virus.

Along the way, companies figured out that they don’t need to go back to the traditional work environment or stick to remote work. They can adopt the principles of both work environments and come out with the best of both worlds through hybrid work.

A hybrid work environment gives employees options and flexibility. They can choose to work remotely, in the office, or split their time between the two.

Benefits of Hybrid Work

A hybrid work environment will have the benefits of a remote and traditional workplace. The benefits of a hybrid work environment include the following:

Better Work-life Balance

Employees get their family time, have personal time, enjoy a social life while performing work for the company. Employees feel relaxed, and companies benefit from higher productivity.

When serious tasks need focus, teamwork, and resources, the employees can have the office at their disposal.

Shorter Commute

If the company can cut the commuting hours, employees can spend more time getting things done. Sometimes the traditional work environment isn’t a nine to five; it’s more of a seven to seven, including commutes. Employees can also save money by commuting less. The savings from spending less on gas, train tickets, bus fares, or ridesharing commutes can be significant.

Increased Productivity

The company can have happier and more relaxed employees, making work more pleasurable for them. Employees also work when they are more productive than during rigid hours.

Less Overhead for Employers

The company doesn’t need to house all employees at once. Under a hybrid environment only needs a fraction of the space to cater to those coming in. There will also be lower maintenance costs such as electricity, canteen, maintenance, drinks, etc.

Save Time on Meetings

Traditional meetings needed everyone to be in the same physical space. That could take an hour to corral everyone in the office to a conference room or several days to fly in attendees from out of town.

Under a remote work environment, attendees can choose to be in the office or right at home. It makes setting up meetings less about getting people into a single physical space, saving time and money.

In-person Connections

A significant disadvantage of remote work is the feeling of isolation and loneliness that employees may feel without human contact. Not only is that bad for the individual, but it makes it harder to build a team around individuals who feel detached.

Hybrid settings enable employees to come into the office to see friendly faces, connect, and feel like a part of something bigger than themselves.

Better Mental Health

Traditional and remote work are extremes that can affect employees with their rigid structures. The hybrid model enables the employee to choose what works for them and when.

With a better work-life balance, connection with their team, and fewer commuting hours, employees may see an improvement in their mental health.

Disadvantages of Hybrid Work

There are numerous upsides to a hybrid work environment. These include:

Heavy Reliance on Technology

For employees to be productive, they need adequate equipment to enable them to work from home. So a company will likely need to invest heavily in hardware, software, and services like desktop repair at home.

Risk of Burnout

A culture of overworking can creep into the hybrid work model. Employees may feel a kind of guilt if they are not “seen” working in the traditional sense. That can lead them to work for longer hours and take shorter breaks. In time, the habit can catch up to the employee.

Difficulty With Team Building

In a hybrid setting, remote workers will have a hard time building strong bonds and team spirit. People are social creatures who need physical proximity to feel safe and part of a community.

There is also a possibility that as some employees come into the office and others don’t, it may form cliques that may make others feel left out.

Best of Both Worlds

Hybrid work is a great set that can benefit both employees and employers. Companies and employees have experienced both traditional and remote work environments.

Rather than sticking to rigid policies by choosing one, they can join the two and produce a flexible, productive environment.