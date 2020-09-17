Best New Casino Slots 2020

Online gambling can be a good entertainment, especially under the conditions of lockdown, quarantine, and with other entertainments being pretty much cancelled or limited. That is why online casino Australia, Canada, and web casinos of other countries can experience a considerable increase in the number of visitors. But playing those old games that have been represented in their lobbies for ages is not that fun. This is why gamblers should be aware what new slots, and other games, have been recently released.

Why Explore New Slots

Of course, there are some games that can be considered online casino classic games – like slots, Video Poker, or Blackjack. Also, there are software products that are icons of some software providers – like progressive jackpots for Microgaming and NetEnt companies. And yet, most gamblers are excited about new games that are released once in several months.

Being excited about fresh releases in the online gambling industry makes perfect sense. Firstly, the graphics and design become better every year. Secondly, software developers invent new approaches to games mechanics and concepts. Thirdly, online casinos actually offer promotions to motivate the gamblers to try out new products. So, if you want new experience, don’t hesitate to explore new slots and other casino games.

There are a bunch of online slots that were released recently. Check out short reviews for them; maybe you will find your next best favourite in this list.

Table of best new slots 2020

Rank New slot name Slot Provider Release date #1 Medusa – Fortune & Glory Yggrdasil August 6th, 2020 #2 Irish Pot Luck NetEnt August 5th, 2020 #3 Disco Danny NetEnt August 20th, 2020 #4 Playboy Fortune Microgaming June 5th, 2020 #5 Mystic Hive BetSoft August 20th, 2020 #6 Queen of Embers 1x2Gaming July 1st, 2020 #7 Wizard of the Woods 2by2Gaming April 21th, 2020 #8 Diablo Reels ELK August 4th, 2020 #9 The Book Beyond Gamomat July 2nd, 2020 #10 The Ghost Glyph Quickspin September 3rd, 2020

Medusa

“Medusa – Fortune & Glory” is a new game by Yggrdasil. This is a mobile-friendly video slot with RTP rate of 96,62%. The Return To Player rate is very decent, but this is not all. The number of lines is 4096 ways, and maximum win possible is 223,200€. The product was released on August 6th, 2020. It has plenty of Wild symbols, increasing your odds for winning. The theme of the game is Ancient Greece.

Irish Pot Luck

“Irish Pot Luck” is a NetEnt product. This is 5-reel, 3-row game featuring Free Spins and Jackpot Wheel feature. The RTP rate is 96,06%, promising pretty high returns. There are 20 fixed paylines combined with plenty of Wild symbols. NetEnt also included some Multiplier features into the game, so the gambler can face incredibly high wins.

Disco Danny

Another title by NetEnt, “Disco Danny” is a video slot with 3 reels and 3 rows, more like a classic arcade machine game. This dance theme game has Free Spins and an impressive Multiplier. There are five fixed paylines, and the RTP rate varies from 96,04% to 96,93%. The product offers many Scatter symbols. It is fresh as a cake, released on the 1st of September 2020.

Playboy Fortune

Microgaming, the King of Slots games, has released “Playboy Fortune”, a video slot with RTP rate of 96,24%. It has 5 reels and 20 paylines, with a maximum win of x2,000 of the initial stake. There are two bonus features – Scatter symbols and Free Spins. The theme includes some shiny visuals, and the soundtrack will keep the player entertained during the rounds. Playboy Fortune is very simple, and easy to grasp for winning.

Mystic Hive

Another fresh product, “Mystic Hive”, was offered by BetSoft on August 20th. This video slots game has 30 paylines, and the RTP rate is 96,13%. Maximum win possible in this game is 243x the initial bet, which is pretty impressive. The Bonus feature is Free Spins. The visual aspect of this gamble is very satisfying, and you will definitely enjoy the sounds.

Queen of Embers

1x2Gaming has released a slots game that was created to remind us of some classic online casino slots, in terms of style and design. This is an Old School gamble, featuring the corresponding visuals and soundtrack. Maximum win possible is 7500x the initial bet. The RTP rate is 96,02%. The game is already available on all devices, and it is particularly mobile-friendly, in contrast to real Old School gambles that are still with us.

Wizard of the Woods

2by2Gaming has presented an incredibly beautifully designed game called “Wizard of the Woods”. It has this classic and beautiful charm that many gamblers enjoy. It was offered on April 14th, so some real players feedback can already be researched online. This is a 5×3 product with 25 paylines. The RTP rate is 96,04%. The Bonus Feature is 10 Free Spins. The game also features plenty of Wild Symbols, to help the punter to win.

Diablo Reels

“Diablo Reels” by ELK Studios is a mobile-compatible gamble in Classic design. ELK has a whole series of those classic-designed slots. There are 3 reels and multiplying Wild symbols, and Bonus symbols. The visual aspect of the game will definitely make all players intrigued and excited.

The Book Beyond

Another fresh gamble is “The Book Beyond” by Gamomat. This is another adventure-focused video slot, compatible with different types of devices and OS. The RTP rate is 96,15%, with 10 fixed paylines, and 5×3 layout. Besides, the game is supported in 25 languages. While the visual aspect can seem a bit more naive than most gamblers are already used to, the theme itself is exciting.

The Ghost Glyph

And one of the most recent gambles you can find in the niche is “The Ghost Glyph” by Quickspin. It was released on September 8th, supporting the theme of Halloween. Maximum win possible in The Ghost Glyph is 2,200 x the initial stake, which is huge. There are tons of Wild and Scatter symbols to facilitate the win, and a bunch of bonus features unique to this software product. The visuals are rather attractive, too.

Final Thoughts

One of the best choices to make is to opt for gambles by the leaders of the niche – NetEnt with its Irish Pot Luck and Disco Danny, Microgaming with Playboy Fortune, BetSoft with its Mystic Hive, and Medusa by Yggdrasil. The most well-known companies usually provide the highest level of user experience. In terms of playing attractiveness, The Ghost Glyph is one of the most interesting products among recently released.