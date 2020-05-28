Things You Should Know Know About the American Roulette

Roulette is one of the most well-known casino games named after the French word meaning little wheel. It is played by choosing to place bets on either a single number or various groups of numbers based on color-coding, even-odd, or high and low numbers.

Things are often done differently in the USA, and Roulette is no exception to this. American Roulette is one of the most popular versions of the Roulette among the punters. It might seem similar at a glance, but if you look closely, you’ll notice the additional green pocket compared to the French and European versions.

Rules and Layout

American Roulette rules are similar to other versions of the game, the bets are placed, and the wheel is spun, and the bets are paid out based on where the ball lands. Being an American variant saves you from the French Roulette jargon and will help you save some time as the descriptions and announcements are pretty straight forward.

The wheel has 38 pockets, instead of the 37 from the standard version, with the introduction of a double zero pocket. The layout of the table is similar to the European standard and is fairly easy to grasp. The wheel has the numbers ordered, unique to the American version, like so: 0, 28, 9, 26, 30, 11, 7, 20, 32, 17, 5, 22, 34, 15, 3, 24, 36, 13, 1, 00, 27, 10, 25, 29, 12, 8, 19, 31, 18, 6, 21, 33, 16, 4, 23, 35, 14, 2.

House Edge is High, But There’s a Catch

The American version differs from the European version in terms of profit. American casinos have stuck to the double zero pockets on the wheel as it increased their profit by increasing the house edge and worsening the player’s chances of winning. These green pockets placed on the opposite sides of the wheel facing each other will help you identify whether you’re playing the American Roulette or a standard one.

As the house edge is higher in an American Roulette game as compared to the standard European one, most players prefer to play the standard Roulette. But many casinos know that players aren’t fools who’ll knowingly choose to play an American Roulette game. Thus for attracting the players to the game, certain house edge-reducing rules are offered.

The rule lets players lose only half of their original bet amount if the ball lands on either of the zeros, single or double. This ultimately drops the house edge from 5.26% to 2.63%, making it even lower than the standard house edge, 2.70% adding a huge advantage to the players who choose to play the American version of Roulette.