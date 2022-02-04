Esports Games Make a Good TV Series Plots

Video games are often the stuff of dreams. We immerse ourselves in those fantastic worlds, whether they are real-time strategy or role-playing games. Now, esports – that is, video games played competitively – are all the rage. They have been able to create unique worlds that have sprawled to every art form.

But it’s through TV series that we add even more flesh to our favorite games. The Witcher was originally a book series, which went on to become a great video game, which went on to become an even greater TV series. Now, the same is happening with popular esports games such as League of Legends and Halo Infinite, for example.

Both games were debuted as TV series, with Arcane and Halo: The Series catching quite a few eyeballs. They are not alone, as Dota 2 Dragon’s Blood is also another popular series based on the namesake esports title.

What Makes Esports So Good to Make It On Screen?

The honest answer is the sheer fan base behind each title has made it possible to explore other media of the experience. All three games mentioned above, to with League of Legends, Dota 2, and Halo, already have solid fan bases.

And what do fan bases want? They want more content that allows them to relive their favorite products in new and exciting settings. That is why TV series are so important. League of Legends and Dota 2 do not necessarily have any storylines behind them. They were both spawned with the idea to have fun, and the stories just evolved on their own.

Storylines are important – they are often necessary for a video game to succeed. So, it’s a bit surprising that video games such as Dota 2 and League of Legends were able to start without any narrative or storyline but gradually surpassed the popularity of many other franchises out there.

This sort of reverse engineering made it possible for the games to appear on the TV screen. In fact, you may even argue that because there are so many fans, they need to start thinking about their favorite games in a specific narrative that makes it easier to relate to and love them.

Not all games are like that, of course. Halo Infinite has its own lore and rich story. The campaign has always been a huge part of the gameplay, and you can understand why people are actually enthusiastic to see more.

Does This Mean All Esports Are Good for TV Series?

That depends. The truth is – probably yes. However, players will have to adjust their expectations. In Valorant, you have teams of warring agents, so to get a really good storyline, you would need to involve governments, corruption, and backstabbing, probably.

The quality of the final product will really depend on how a show like that is created. Think about “The Boys,” a scandalous TV series that really hit the mark with some fantastic editing and directing.

Esports games by themselves definitely have a lot of substance. After all, that is what makes them special in the first place. This also creates the opportunity to have captivating storylines that transcend and exceed expectations, making for a great product in the end.

So, worry not. Many developers are seeing the value of creating TV series for their esports games, and more are coming.