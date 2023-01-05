The Football Referee who Received Painful News While Officiating

In many kinds of jobs, people have been able to maintain an admirable level of professionalism even after receiving some devastating news. Football is no exception. If you want to wager on this discipline, you can go to 1xBet – all popular betting sites are available for all fans.

On the 19th of November 2018, both Germany and the Netherlands were playing a match within the UEFA Nations League. The match ended 2-2, and the goals were scored by:

Timo Werner;

Leroy Sané;

Quincy Promes;

and Virgil van Dijk.

Yet, for the referee of the match, Ovidiu Haţegan, this day had a completely different meaning, as he received some devastating news while officiating.

An Admirable Level of Professionalism

When the first half ended, Germany was winning 2-0. Everybody involved in the match, including players, managers and referees, went to the dressing room for the half-time break.

During this break, Haţegan received some devastating news. His mother had passed away only a few minutes before. Considering this painful situation, the Romanian official had the option to abandon the match and be replaced by the fourth official.

Instead, in an admirable display of professionalism, he rejected this offer, and continued to be the main referee of the match during the second half.

No Signs of Distress

When both teams and the officials returned to the field to play the second half, everything seemed to be fine.

Some players noticed that Haţegan seemed to look a bit strange, but nobody thought too much of that. After all, the players were concentrated in obtaining the best possible result for their respective squads.

However, once the match ended, the referee began to cry in the middle of the field, while being comforted by the other officials. Virgil van Dijk, who was the captain of the Dutch team approached the referee to see what was going on, and he was told what had happened to Haţegan's mother.

van Dijk also tried to comfort the referee by hugging him. The composure displayed by Ovidiu Haţegan in such a devastating circumstance is something that deserves admiration.

van Dijk also tried to comfort the referee by hugging him. The composure displayed by Ovidiu Haţegan in such a devastating circumstance is something that deserves admiration.