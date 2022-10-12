The International 2022 is coming soon!

The year’s main event in Dota 2 eSports will be held in Singapore. This is the second time the tournament’s venue is in Asia and the first time in this beautiful island city-state.

The eSports community still waits for the last two teams to be qualified through the Last Chance Qualifier scheduled on October 8–12th. But the analysts are already comparing the known teams and evaluating their chances for success. And those involved in online betting are ready to place their Dota 2 bets and not only see what teams will share the prize pool but also claim their own profit. By the way, GGBet is the official betting partner of this championship. This means that all fans will get the highest odds, free match broadcasts and cool bonuses, timed to The International 2022!

Main features

This year, the tournament will present some novelties. We will begin from the top and stop at the venue. Besides the event being held in Singapore for the first time, this year will be the first to divide the main event between two locations: the Playoffs will be held at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, while the Finals will take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The second difference is the number of competitors. TI11 will be the first event in the series to be expanded to 20 teams. The additional qualification spots will be taken by two of the second and third teams of the regional qualifiers during the Last Chance competition.

The prize pool of the tournament consists of the classic initial prize pool of 1,600,000 USD sponsored by Valve with an additional 25% of all the Battle Pass sales. This year, it sums to a total of roughly 13,000,000 USD. It hardly beats last year’s record of 40,018,195 USD, and it breaks the series of each event iteration having a higher reward but still surpasses the bar set by the first four years of the tournament’s history.

The course of the tournament will be covered by the broadcast talents, including hosts, observers, content creators, translators, statistics specialists, commentators, and analysts. They work in English, Russian, Chinese, Portuguese, and Spanish languages so that every fan can enjoy following the show.

Participants

The list of competitors consists of:

twelve top-ranking teams in Dota Pro Circuit;

six teams from the Regional Qualifiers (with one team from each region);

two Last Chance Qualifiers teams.

Except for Last Chance Qualifiers teams, who we are yet to hear about, the 2022 contestants are already known.

Dota Pro Circuit winners (first to last):

PSG.LGD OG Team Spirit beastcoast Team Aster Thunder Awaken BOOM Esports TSM Tundra Esports Gaimin Gladiators Evil Geniuses Fnatic

The Six of Regional Qualifiers:

Soniqs (North America)

Hokori (South America)

Entity (Western Europe)

BetBoom Team (Eastern Europe)

Royal Never Give Up (China)

Talon Esports (Southeast Asia)

Schedule

The Group Stage begins October 15th and will last till October 18th. Twenty teams will compete for the right to enter the Main Event. They will be divided into two groups of ten teams and undergo a so-called single round-robin, where each team has to fight the other at least once. Entering the Group Stage matches, the best four of each group will battle in the Upper Bracket of the Main Event. Those who took 5th–8th places will proceed to fight in the Lower Bracket, and the rest of the players will be eliminated from the competition.

The Playoff, scheduled on October 20th – October 23rd, will take place at Suntec Singapore, where sixteen teams will play again in a double-elimination bracket. And the Finals at Singapore Indoor Stadium will finally give the strongest the chance to claim The Aegis of Champions.

The Aegis of Champions is made of bronze and silver with a Norse and Chinese-inspired design and has an engraving with all names of the winning team’s players.

History of the tournament

The International was established and sponsored by Valve in 2011 when it took place at Gamescom for the Dota 2 promotion. In May 2012, it received the status of a recurring annual and has since expanded in terms of the prize pool, number of teams, and media coverage.

It is one of the most anticipated events in Dota 2 eSports, equally among professional players, reviewers, and fans around the globe.