9 Best Minecraft Library Design & Ideas

If you’ve been thinking about getting a library for your Minecraft home or town, you’ve come to the right place. There are so many amazing things to build inside the game that a library will be a great addition!

However, there are several considerations to make before building a library. You need to take into account the overall size, number of hallways, floors, basements, and enchanting areas. Do you want your library as part of your Minecraft chest storage or home? Or do you want it in a separate building?

Now that you have a rough idea of what goes into a Minecraft library let’s take a look at the 9 best Minecraft library designs and ideas. Let’s go!

9 Best Minecraft Library Designs & Ideas

In this section, we’ve rounded up nine of the best library designs and ideas found in Minecraft. Constructing a library is not easy, as there are many elements to consider, like size, number of hallways, floors, basements, and enchanting areas.

But, we’re here to make it as easy for you as possible. Let’s take a look at some designs so you can choose which one is best for your Minecraft home or town.

Simple Wooden Library

This type of library typically has two floors and is made of wood. If you’ve noticed, there are bridges and a central tree decoration. Glowstones are used to create a warm environment. They are placed on fences and add an aesthetic appeal to the library. On the ground floor, there are benches for people to sit and “study”, hedges from leaves, and more glowstones hanging from the ceiling.

Fancy Library

This one requires a lot more effort, as you can see from the image. It includes a long hallway with branches off to the sides. People can “get their books” here and come back to the aesthetic middle area to “read” them. Each nook can have a different purpose – one for books, another for brewing potions, another for enchanting, and so on.

Here, too, glowstones and multiple floors create a warm atmosphere.

Library With A Large Exterior

This structure resembles old Roman buildings or government institutions with long, wide pillars and a grand staircase. This could also serve as a Minecraft library if you’re looking to build a large, aesthetically pleasing building for your town. However, note that it will take some time.

Tall Ceilings And Buildings

This is a great technique to use if you’re looking to create a huge library. The tall ceilings provide a lot of space for large shelves and even a chandelier, like in the picture above. Tall ceilings also give the impression of a large building, even if the outer structure isn’t very big.

Cozy Basement Library

This cozy library was built in a basement. It features many of the ideas we’ve already discussed, like glowstone torches, wooden panels, rows of bookshelves, and several columns. Adding rows of benches and hedges gives this place a cozy, warm feeling. The space aboveground can be used as a living area, where the stairwell connecting the two spaces adds to the aesthetic.

Library With Tall, Ceiling-Length Bookshelves

This library uses bookshelves that actually touch the ceiling, with walkways that make it easier for people to access the books. On the ground floor, there are benches and tables with reading areas, along with glowstone lighting.

Darker wooden tones and grass hedges add to the aesthetic appeal of the structure. It could also use a pop of color, from a fireplace or even a water fountain.

High School Library

Having a high school library in your Minecraft world adds the “real-life” touch you may have been looking for. It is completely modern. Green carpets, white ceiling and support columns, fluorescent lights, and glass columns are what make this so modern and realistic. You may have noticed that there are no wooden tones, fireplaces, or rustic themes.

Modern Library

This is another modern library design you find in a large city. It uses popular modern themes like white tones, lots of glass, boxy shapes, etc. It also has multiple floors, as pictured above. The reading areas are not just inside the building, but can also be found outside. Tables and benches make up comfortable reading spaces for people amidst trees and hedges.

Village Library

Villages generally have a large number of dwellings so if you’re thinking of building a library, you’re going to have to build a large space. A lot of people will be using the area, so having a small, simple wooden library will not do. You can expand as the village and its demands grow, but make sure it’s large enough from the get-go.

Along with cobblestone, village libraries popularly have oak logs, planks, and other wooden structures.

Frequently Asked Questions

What should I put in my Minecraft library?

Although you can customize and build your Minecraft library as you please, there are some key elements most of these structures have. These are:

Central atriums or hallways

Dark wooden tones and bookshelf blocks

Glass and white tones for modern libraries

Indoor plants as centerpieces

Glowstones instead of torches

Multiple floors with balconies and walkways indoors

They help make the interiors look more aesthetically pleasing and well-built.

How do you make a simple Minecraft library?

Step 1: Choose the design. Determine how big you want its overall size to be.

Step 2: Lay the foundation. The thicker it is, the more stable it will be. This also allows you to create depth in the build and detailed interiors.

Step 3: Pre-building. This step is important because before you build your exteriors, you need to trap villagers to work in your library. You can create a library desk for the librarian to work behind full-time by making the space between the desk and the roof only a block and a half high.

Step 4: Building the exterior. Similar to the foundation, make sure the exterior walls are 2 or 3 layers deep. This way, you can detail the build using slabs, stairwells, trapdoors and walls. This creates little nooks and crannies as well. Since you’re creating a simple library, you don’t need to add too many structures or textures.

Step 5: Creating the interior. Now, you may add shelves and glowstone lights to create ambiance.

Conclusion

Building a library in your Minecraft home or town is a fun way of livening up the place. It may seem a bit tedious depending on the designs and ideas you have in mind for it, but if you have the materials at hand, it will get done in a jiffy.

We hope you were able to find the design or idea you had in mind for your Minecraft town and that you built it with ease.