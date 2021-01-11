Difference Between The Series X and Series S

The latest console generation is one of the biggest in the history of video games but it doesn’t come without its share of headaches. Even if you know exactly what you want, securing a console has become incredibly difficult in a world filled with bots and scalpers.

For those interested in purchasing a next-gen Xbox console, you may find yourself scratching your head when it comes to different models that are currently available. They sound an awful lot like the names of the console from the last generation and it can easily result in you purchasing a last-generation console if you are not careful.

Understanding The Xbox Console Naming Conventions

Microsoft has been leading the charge for backward compatibility. It is quite clear that their goal is to create an ecosystem similar to smartphones where you must have a minimum console version to play a game and the performance will come down to the system you are using.

All Xbox systems will connect to the same version of Xbox Live, allowing you to connect with friends regardless of what system you are using. Once you have your friends Gamertag, you will be able to connect, even if they are on a last-gen system. If this is your first Xbox, you can use this Xbox Gamertag generator to get some great ideas to use for your account.

Consoles With S are the Lower End Models

The current naming convention started with the Xbox One. A revised version of the original hardware was released. This was a much smaller and cooler system that became the new base model of the Xbox One called the S.

Shortly after, a new system was released that was targeting the 4k gaming market. This model was called the Xbox One X.

Microsoft has brought this naming convention over to the next generation of game consoles. This time both models are available at launch. The Series S is the low-end console that is an affordable price. It can play all the same games the X can, but the visual quality may not be as good, especially if you own a 4k TV.

Differences Between The Xbox Series S and Series X

Now that you know the name differences between the last-gen systems and the current-gen systems, it is important to identify the difference between the two next-gen systems.

Price: The price is probably the first thing that a lot of people will consider. The Series S is $300 and the X is $500. This is quite a large price gap and if you are looking to jump to the next generation but have a limited budget, the S can really stand out here as the cheapest next-gen console by a fairly large margin.

Visual: One of the biggest selling points of the S is how small it is. It is so small that it was actually sitting on a bookshelf in the background of several videos that Microsoft published before the system was even announced.

The X, while not as big as the PS5, is quite a large system. The visual style of this system is quite cool. The running joke has been that it looks like a fridge.

The visual style is generally unimportant and will be down to the individual user. For quick reference, with the current models, the S is white and the X is black. This should make it easier to quickly identify which system you are looking at.

Performance: This may be a major point for you if you are someone who spends a lot of time gaming and has a 4kTV. If you have spent a lot of money on a new TV with 4K support, you will likely want to get the most out of this. The S will output at 4, but it will be upscaled from a maximum native resolution of 1440p.

The X is far more powerful than the S. It is even more powerful than the PS5. For those who want the best possible visual experience out of the games they play, the X is the best console out there to buy. You will need to consider your gaming habits and the TV that you have when deciding which of these next-gen consoles to play before you get back into tearing it up in Halo 3 on Xbox Live!