Inscription Profession in World of Warcraft Dragon flight. What you Need to Know and How to Download

In November 2022, the World of Warcraft universe received a major Dragon flight update, where players were introduced to new Dragon Islands, a new race and classes, and significantly modified the profession system – making it relevant again.

Studying the system of professions and choosing the direction that is closest to you will help your character develop useful activities and earn additional gold.

Let’s return to the inscription, as one of the fundamental professions.

Inscription is the creation of drawings, according to which equipment and weapons, jewelry and auxiliary items will be created in the future.

Inscription profession changes in Dragonflight:

New crafting items Specializations Best starting race Updated interface and tips Skills How to upgrade in Dragonflight

New Crafting Items

Masters of the Inscription profession can now create items that increase the stats for each crafting profession.

Strong Alchemist’s Rod – Increases the indicator of the alchemy profession by 6 points.

Scribes will still be crafting staves, new moon trinkets, the aforementioned tools for themselves and artisans from other professions, and contracts to build reputation with factions.

New items to improve the quality of crafted items in the profession do not require equipment before the creation process, since the system will automatically equip all available amplifiers on the character and remove them when the item crafting process is completed.

The inscriber will be able to create empowering runes, decorative items, and just name cards that have a value among players from 25,000 gold coins.

Specializations

At profession level 25, each artisan will have the opportunity to specialize outside the record of the character’s path of development and the chosen profession.

Specialization will make the character a master in their crafting branch and set them apart from other specialists. To pump new skills, you will need a volume of knowledge that can be obtained every 7 days in various ways – from hunting, chests, or creating them yourself.

This means that after spending a lot of time you can master all types of specialization, but the first thing to do is to choose a priority and pleasant type of development for you, or one that will bring the maximum amount of gold at the start of the game.

Best Starting Race

Despite the fact that racial indicators are a conditional value, which should not necessarily be a decisive factor for selection, the characteristics of individual races will help players at the first stage – and it is up to you to become attached to this value, or level the difference with in-game items that increase characteristics.

The Kul Tirans of the Alliance faction have a passive ability that adds +2 to the parameter of all professions available in the game.

Nightborne of the Horde faction have a passive ability that increases their Inscription Profession by +5 points.

Updated Interface and Tips

The release of the Dragonflight update for World of Warcraft brought dramatic changes to the interface for all professions

Now, when working with the interface, there are hints that allow you to understand the quality of the item that you will end up with, the materials that will be required and their quality, as well as recommendations for using the stocks you have.

When you create any item for the first time, you will receive a special reagent that will increase the level of knowledge.

The level of knowledge will allow you to gradually learn all the skills and abilities associated with specialization and become a full-fledged specialist in your field.

Skills

Each profession has a skill level, and each item has its own level, and the final quality of any item that he creates depends on the skill of the artisan.

Mastery is the key parameter for creating truly masterpiece items – it is this skill that is pumped from the creation of items and can be supplemented with various bonuses and power-ups.

If you monitor the quality of the materials, and the system tells you how to properly monitor them and take only the highest quality consumables and use special crafting equipment that you can craft or buy, then your chance for the highest quality item will increase significantly and can range from 20 to 85 percent.

The chance numbers will automatically take into account the auxiliary craft equipment if you have it in your inventory, since the system will automatically equip all the amplifiers that you have and remove them when the item is created.

Secondary but no less important skills

Overproduction – when creating an item, there is a chance to get a second copy for free as a bonus.

Resourcefulness – allows you to get by with fewer resources than the recipe requires.

Inspiration – gives a chance to increase the scale of creating a high-quality item due to the internal state of the character. The amplification can occur one or two scales from the standard state and the chance depends on the general skill of the artisan.