Is Naughty Dog Set to Announce the Last of Us Part 3?

Naughty Dog’s co-president Neil Druckmann recently confirmed that the company had chosen its next game already. However, he didn’t reveal what it was and whether it would be a sequel to The Last of Us. Fans are desperately hoping that the postapocalyptic offering will be back soon, especially after the success of the HBO adaptation.

Indeed, it would make a lot of sense for Naughty Dog to add another chapter to their much-loved cordyceps pandemic-themed title before the series catches up. Gamers are expecting for an official announcement to come soon.

Next Game Will Reflect the Studio’s Personality

Whatever Naughty Dog does end up releasing next, players can be sure that it will reflect the values and personality of the company. Having a strong and iconic brand identity is how the studio has become known as one of the greatest brands in the industry, and its games often have common elements.

If you look back at some of Naughty Dog’s most successful titles, there are shared features that let players know they’re playing a game from the developer. The Last of Us and Uncharted both have similar male protagonists, gameplay, and a focus on rich storytelling. The next title will most certainly keep this up and will aim to improve on what’s come before.

In its early days, the company became best known for its Crash Bandicoot games, and the Naughty Dog name and logo fit with them perfectly. That connection is something that other game studios have often tried to replicate so they can build trust with consumers.

Last of Us Part 3 Makes Sense

The Last of Us has been a hugely successful franchise for Naughty Dog. The first game has sold more than 17 million copies since its release, while The Last of Us Part II has shipped more than 10 million since it hit shelves in 2020. Despite there being a seven-year gap between the first two instalments, it would be wise for Naughty Dog to bring Part III forward. One reason for this is to capitalize on the hype of the HBO show. Another is so that the game’s writers can stay ahead of the series.

When Game of Thrones overtook George R. R. Martin’s source material, A Song of Ice and Fire, there was a notable decline in the quality of the series. Indeed, there have been numerous articles discussing how the final seasons were rushed and incoherent. Druckmann will not want the same thing to happen with The Last of Us, as the game’s legacy could be tainted if the quality of the series drops off.

Naughty Dog could throw a spanner in the works and announce a new game that nobody has been expecting. However, it seems much more likely that there will soon be news regarding a fresh instalment in The Last of Us franchise.