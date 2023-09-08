The Gamified Casino: How Video Game Elements are Enhancing iGaming Engagement

In a world where digital entertainment is slowly taking over, the two of the most popular segments of the digital world have come to the point of collision, resulting in significant changes in the online entertainment industry. Due to this, call it wanted or unwanted, intersection the gaming industry has been blessed with the concept of ‘gamification’ or as others like to call it ‘gamblification’.

The whole concept of ‘gamification’ is the integration of video game elements into the gambling industry, which has now moved far from the traditional casino experiences, and has revolutionized the world of gambling, offering users engaging online experiences with numerous opportunities. Thanks to the concepts of video gaming, players are now more than just spectators, they are now active participants, in a captivating activity called iGaming.

The Rise of Video Games and iGaming

The video games industry is a $100 billion global industry, and based on estimations only in the US nearly two-thirds of households are regular players of video games, and in the country. From antique arcade systems, over home consoles to mobile devices, they have been captivating different audiences for ages.

On the other hand, iGaming has gained popularity in the last few decades, with the dispersion of the internet, and it is one of the fastest growing industries that generates billions of dollars annually. Many traditional casinos have even switched to online platforms, and players can now enjoy their most favorite games from the comfort of their own homes.



The intersection between two worlds was inevitable, and thanks to the ‘gamification’ we get to enjoy the best of both. How? Simply, ‘gamification’ acts as a link between two worlds, offering players with online gambling games with surreal levels of interaction, reality, personalization, and fun.

Unveiling the Impact of Gamification

Traditional video games and casino games have been linked by gambling specialists for many years. Bright colors, loud noises, and the possibility of enormous rewards are common aspects of both, but the main difference comes with their targeted and reached audiences. In the past video games have been ‘stealing’ portions of casino games.

However, at the moment the situation is somewhat different, as casinos are stealing “gaming” components from the video game sector.

Previously, all players had to do was click a button and observe a computer-generated dice roll.

However, this is altering as sleek updates to online casino games are now enabling greater player interaction with the game. Players may experience the same rush of ‘achievement’ that video games provide by engaging in combat with foes, racking up experience points, and leveling up to unlock bonuses or even cash awards. Some games even go a step further and give incentives following a specific amount of practice or skill that leads to significant payouts.

Another impact of ‘gamification’ can be seen through a very obvious mix of audiences, and now even video game players are encouraged to play more games and spend more than they did previously. The advantages for the casinos are very clear; they result in more revenue and player happiness.

Examples of Gamification in iGaming

Achievements, Levels, and Rewards

The most satisfying parts of video games have now found their place in online gambling, as players have unlocked a new level of excitement. By completing specific challenges or hitting certain numbers, players are able to unlock new levels, earn rewards, and score various achievements.

Boost of Engagement

iGaming is no longer a solo activity, and thanks to leaderboards, players are now not only having company but also a reason that sparks their competitiveness. Players may now compare their accomplishments and experiences with other players, fostering a sense of belonging.

Loyalty and Competition

One of the most important segments of ‘gamification’ in iGaming is certainly the ability to create a player’s loyalty. The loyalty programs of online casinos are often connected to the elements of ‘gamification’, and just like in video gaming, these offer rewards to the most consistent players. The competition part, as above mentioned, is one of the features that enhances engagement as through tournaments players are able to showcase their skills and win valuable prizes.

Balancing Skill and Luck

It is common knowledge that casino games have always been games of luck, while video games were games of skill, and it was ‘gamification’ that has brought some balance between these two.

The obstacles in casino games have improved, giving players less room to rely on sheer chance and more opportunities to demonstrate their talents. As fate and ability are perfectly balanced, players may now select from a variety of games and participate in the one where they feel most secure in their abilities.

Final Thoughts

The ‘gamification’ of the iGaming industry has a bright future and is surely not monotonous. Given that technologies like VR and AR are still in development, if the iGaming industry can figure out how to effectively incorporate them, gamers will not be short of thrilling experiences.

Another area for iGaming to develop is the incorporation of AI, and it is anticipated that in the future games will have the capability of adapting to a player’s real-time behavior and preferences, producing a genuinely customized experience. Thanks to the symbiosis of video gaming and iGaming, gamers all over the world now have so much to look for in the future.