The best part of World of Warcraft is Player vs Player (commonly referred to as PVP). Whether this is true or not, I think it’s agreed upon that PVP really excites players. The thrill of outsmarting -and hopefully dominating- another player can be exhilarating. There are some fantastic players out there who have gotten a lot of victories under their belt and leveled up to the point of being called “overpowered”. Here’s my list of the top 5 PVP players in World of Warcraft.

It can be difficult to avoid PVP in World of Warcraft. If you want to venture out into the wilderness, you're likely going to run into some other players. However, in an attempt to reduce the pain caused by ganking and griefing, some players utilize glitches or exploits which essentially give them overpowered abilities that make it impossible for anyone else to compete with them. We saw this with a few different classes earlier this year when the Siege of Orgrimmar took the world by storm.

World of Warcraft Ranking Methods

There are many different ways to rank players in World of Warcraft. Some of them include

● the player’s achievements,

● Boss achievements, and

● PvP ranking.

There are several ways to rank players, including the number of times they have been banned from Warlords of Draenor or banned from Warcraft completely. This is also where we provide you with a list of the top 5 PVP players in World of Warcraft, and their achievements. If a player wins 100 matches against other high-ranking players, it will take them over a year because of all the time that must be invested in practice before going into public games.

Is there nothing more frustrating than being stuck in your level bracket? And, are you tired of continually being bested by a higher-ranking player? If so, I’ve got the answers you’ve been looking for! This article will introduce to you some World of Warcraft ranking methods designed to get you into the upper echelons of your bracket. This can include defeating a higher-ranked player.

The Top 5 Pvp Players

Who are the top five PVP players in World of Warcraft? The 5 most accomplished, talented, and possibly skilled PVP players. To narrow down the list, we are basing our statistics on their expertise with each class and their ability to use that class to its fullest potential. This includes 1v1’s, group wars, battlegrounds, and world PvP events. So let’s begin…

Pat PVP

Some legends stand the test of time. Pat, a Tauren warrior, is one of them. In-game, he goes by the name “Pat”; however, he earned the nickname “PvP” thanks to his prowess in the battlegrounds.

He was the first player on his server to acquire the Valor Set, a reward for engaging in high-level player-versus-player combat. He combined that with the Obsidian Edged Blade, an epic weapon that completed his set. Gamers can find his videos from 2005 on YouTube and still watch them today because even though the game has changed drastically since then, his tactics and strategies remain relevant for all players who want to improve their PvP skills.

Hanson

Hansol is a multi-rank Fire Mage who has been posting videos on YouTube since 2007. He also has a Twitch stream. Hansol has been a pillar of the WoW community for over a decade, and with his team of two or three other Mages, he takes his power to the next level in PvP and PvE.

Arena PvP is his specialty. He has posted compilations of various ladder grinds on his YouTube channel, and the videos are not just fun to watch. They are also tutorials on how to gear, build, and play a deadly Fire Mage. Other videos include guides for add-ons and accessories for the best arena performance.

Virtue

Mages were always dangerous, but this player took that further by being notoriously OP in PvP.

Virtue was not a man you wanted to cross. With his gaunt frame and unhealthy pallor, he looked like any other vanilla zombie. He could have been just another mindless wanderer had it not been for his professional skills in software development and his existing magical abilities. He turned out to be one of the most powerful mages in Minecraft history. His YouTube videos from those early days still circulate on the Internet today, complete with some fitting heavy metal soundtracks.

Reckful

Reckful was a PvP legend in the early days of World of Warcraft. He won various awards and accolades and took part in many offline events. He became one of the first people to reach Rank 1 in PvP, and he was also one of the first players to stream his gameplay on Twitch.

In World of Warcraft, Byron Bernstein (known to his friends as Reckful) was a famous rogue trainer in the Cathedral of Light. Sadly, he passed away in July of 2020. Mourners gathered in the cathedral to pay their respects, and Blizzard recently added an in-game memorial for him in the form of a rogue trainer, Reckful.

Cobrak

This Warlock made Destro a viable spec during Classic, even though the choice was considered a waste of talent points. Cobrak’s videos were also some of the most popular, and he was among the first to reach more than a million views.

Battleground PvP was Cobrak’s specialty, as opposed to arena gameplay. He’s been uploading videos since 2008, although these days, he specializes in Final Fantasy XIV. He also makes YouTube videos and streams on Twitch.

Conclusion

Those players have certainly earned plenty of respect in the WoW community and have made a name for themselves. The next time you go into battle, you will undoubtedly wish they had their skill. Bragging your friends about your skill in PVP will be accessible once they see who ranks highest on this list.

In conclusion, World of Warcraft is a great community. Many people play this game, and they are entertaining to talk with. Talking to others makes it apparent that sometimes communication within the game can be difficult. Some groups do not communicate well in-game, making playing frustrating as very few players communicate through typing instead of speaking verbally. However, this is not always the case. Many players are willing to help each other out in-game and make friends through voice chat or forums such as Reddit.