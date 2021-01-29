Top 7 Best Medieval Games That You Must Play in 2021

Gaming fanatics have always had a special spot for medieval games. Something stands out when you play a game that has a medieval setting that keeps you glued to it. However, you may have noticed that a lot of medieval games have the same type of elements.

Most of these games follow the same kind of storyline and set up too. So, we have compiled a thorough list of all the unique and best medieval games that will be all the rage in 2021. And even if you are not a fan of such games, you’ll still find some interesting games that you’ll like in this list.

Crusader Kings III

Crusader Kings III will test your strategy building skills as you guide the people of your dynasty into greatness. It puts you in the role of a just king who carries the responsibility to unite religious groups and branches scattered all across his kingdom.

Along with that you also have to deal with quarrels, rebellions, etc. to maintain peace in the kingdom. The series will also have you embarking on pilgrimages to the unconquered areas, deal with all sorts of invasions, and so on.

If you are someone who loves role-playing and royalty, then this is a steal for you. This medieval era game puts you in the shoes of a king and allows you to experience all the royal drama first hand

Mordhau

We can’t forget Mordhau while talking about the best medieval games. If you are a fan of ancient fighting moves, then you’ll love this game. It makes use of the free-form combat style for all the sword battles. This grants you control over all the fighting movements. In turn, you can tackle enemies and their attacks efficiently.

You’ll have lots of fun practicing the combat style. Remember that knowing your enemy’s vulnerabilities will give you an upper hand while fighting them. You might even get extra points for decapitating them.

This is a fun game for all the gamers who love action and a good fight. It features a range of modes that range from small fights to massive level battles that involve more than 60 players. Hurry up and join the battle.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

You must have heard of The Witcher. Straight from the novel series, The The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the most highly-rated and critically acclaimed games of all time. It has received several awards and accolades over the year that establishes it as one of the most successful movies of all time.

Also, we can’t deny the fact that this game has gained even more recognition after the successful Witcher series that streamed on Netflix in December 2019. The world of The Witcher is obviously very different from ours.

It blends fantasy with folklore in a medieval setting. People there live unique, tough, and short lives. It is infested by monsters, sickness, and wars. And Witcher is a creature that can hunt these monsters but he charges a price for the same. Besides fighting unique monsters, you also get to be a part of interesting stories.

Dark Souls: Prepare to Die

Dark Souls is a legendary series with high appreciation and accolades from both players and critics. In fact, this game has its own sub-genre of games that are like ‘Souls’. This action-packed RPG was developed by FromSoftware and launched by Namco Bandai Games.

Dark Souls: Prepare to Die is a successor of the FromSoftware’s “Demon Souls”. You will have a great time in this game battling through dungeons, monsters, knights, and so on. Just try not to die to have a long streak in this game.

Dark Souls features pretty realistic graphics with detailed environments. You’ll be thrilled while playing and fighting against the larger than life fire breathing monsters, complete quests, and more. This is a complete package replete with all the elements one could think of having in one of the best medieval games

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is the sequel to the much-loved Mount & Blade. It is a sandbox type game, set in the medieval era. You can role-play as several characters here like a tradesman, thief, jouster, and so on. There is plenty of probabilities to discover in this game.

It was developed by TaleWorlds Entertainment. Set around 210 years before its prequel Mount & Blade: Warbound, it explores different aspects of the fictional world Calradia. This is a strategy based action game that features detailed fighting sequences.

The game has characters divided according to classes each of which has its own positive and negative elements. You have to gather a group of soldiers to embark on different quests and battles. Bannerlord tests your strategy building skills and gives you a thrilling experience with all the exciting fights.

Baldur’s Gate 3

If you are a D&D fan, then you are sure to fall in love with this amazing game called Baldur’s Gate 3. The previous 2 games of the series were developed by BioWare, but this game’s developer is Larian Studios.

You will find that the game follows the same signature style as that of BioWare in terms of dialogues and character design. The new and unique element is the turn-based gaming based on D&D 5th edition rules.

This is a treat for all those who love the fantasy-based medieval setting. Apart from that, you get a range of interesting quests in your adventure spree. The game is currently in its early access but the full version will be released soo.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

If you are a PS4 gaming fanatic, then Kingdom Come: Deliverance is one of the best Medieval games for you. This role-playing game is very unique as compared to other games of the same genre. The reason being that there aren’t any fantasy elements.

Instead, the game’s developer Warhorse Studios had consulted with actual historians to make the game historically accurate to the medieval era. So, they have gone the extra mile to enrich your gaming experience. Besides, it is studded with a massive lineup of quests and a series of enemies to defeat.

You will have a really good gaming experience with Kingdom Come. Besides, the storyline is also not too clichéd or simple. Rather it is quite complex and involves a lot of layers. The goal of the main character Henry is to avenge the death of his family. Unlike other games, this RPG focuses a lot on character development within the story which gets the gamer hooked even more.

Bottom line

If you are interested in fantasy based games, RPGs, or games set in the golden medieval era, then this blog must have helped you out. Thanks for scrolling through our listicle of the 7 best medieval games. May your 2021 gaming experience be a blast!