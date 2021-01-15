Warframe Focus Guide

FOCUS

It is the endgame system that permits the player to specialize and enhance their performance. Focus gives them a set of skills and passives that aid in amplifying one of their five different fighting styles, namely: warrior, tank, healer, mage, and ninja. It increases points in a particular school. Each school has its abilities to boost up either the Warframe or the Operator.

Each school can be used by the players, one at a time. Every school possesses its unique passives or abilities. Even the toughest of the situations can be prevailed upon, using schools. Each has its traits based on the game tactic or the warframe that the user plans to implement. Schools can independently unlock by spending focus on them and later activating them.

SCHOOLS

At the end of The Second Dream, the players need to make a choice from one of the five Tenno Schools available. The Tenno Schools each represent a different path of order in accordance with the Tenno’s battle and personality style. The Tenno Operator evidently has abilities that each school offers. Each School has a skill set consisting of 10 abilities called Ways. These Ways unlock different passive abilities that improve the Operator powers and grant improvements to the Warframe.

LIST OF SCHOOLS

Madurai: The School of Fighters

Vazarin: The School of Protectors

Naramon: The School of Tacticians

Unairu: The School of the Indomitable

Zenurik: The School of Arcane

Madurai: The unrelenting Tenno fighters specialise in ambush and barrage. The ones who succeed in the Madurai School are given predatory and savage powers. The Madurai school has a superior Amp energy pool and regenerative powers, and utilise Void Mode to gather several charges of impressive damage amplification. It enhances Void Blast and Void Dash outputs under different circumstances of damage as compared to its standard version. This school improves the raw damage output from their warframe’s weapons and also the damages that warframe abilities dole out.

Vazarin: The Vazarin way is a school that holds the powers of healing, rejuvenation and protection. The Tenno fighters specialise in emergency support, recovery, self-sustenance and warding off power. They defend against aggression while being constantly aware. They are trained to nullify the opponent’s attacks and counter the enemy. They have a higher regenerative Void Mode and a superior health pool. The Void Dash strikes a burst of crowd control that offers immediate recovery as a supplementary respite. The Void Blast absorbs and offsets the damage taken by allies, while providing them with additional shields.

Naramon: The Naramon way is a school that is focussed on strategy, tactics and brute force. The Tenno warriors dominate and neutralize armed enemies and are experts in direct combat. They are focussed on the art of assault. They have a higher movement speed and can travel large distances in a short time. The Melee weapons collect additional affinity from Melee kills and are able to hold onto Melee combo bonuses over a long period of time.

Unairu: The Tenno warriors of this school are indomitable soldiers with unmatched tenacity. This school specialises in defence, tenacity and strong will. Their battle skills have high endurance power. They can impair the enemies defence and offence can confuse their opponents by their invisibility. Those who are proficient in the art of the Unairu school get enhanced damage resistance and damage reflection. The operator and the warframe are both given additional armour that eases and mirrors all the damage that is caused.