Best Kids Friendly Christmas Movies In 2022

Make your holidays a lot more holly jolly with movies that you can watch with your kids and have a gala time. Holidays keep parents busy planning the perfect time to spend time with kids and keep them entertained. Keeping the tradition of movie nights alive, why not watch some of the best kid-friendly Christmas movies in 2022. Bid the year adieu with these lovely movies and jump-start the new year with a bang.

Some movies are magical and fantastical that keep the Christmas spirit alive for a long time after Christmas as well. It is difficult to find the right Christmas movies for kids without any explicit content and adult humour. But we have a list of movies that are exactly what you are looking for this holiday season. Have a fun movie night with your kids and family, be it classics, holiday horrors, or comedies, there is something for every kind of movie buff.

Simply curl up with your family in a warm blanket beside the fireplace and enjoy these Christmas movies that are children and family-friendly. What is the holiday season without enjoying traditional old and humble movie nights with your kids around? nothing, right?

Here is a list of the best kid-friendly Christmas movies in 2022 that you can relish with kids and have a fun time with.

We cannot begin the list without mentioning Home Alone, can we? Home Alone is the classic Christmas movie for holidays that is kids friendly and packed with entertainment. Story of a big and busy family with so many children that the family forgets a few now and then. The movie is about a young fella who is left home alone while the whole family goes for the Christmas holidays to Paris. Do I need to mention that they forgot him at home? Will the child make it on his own during the holidays?

It is a complete joyride to watch this movie. The child, Kevin has always wished he would be left on his own and now his dream is a reality. Unfortunately, there are two notorious and funny burglars trying to make a fortune from his gorgeous house but their plans are ruined thanks to Kevin! Watching this movie will make the whole family crack up and have a blast. Kids will love to watch Kevin create his own fun ways to keep the burglars away.

This live-action Christmas original from Netflix is all you need this holiday season. Who doesn’t like a story that involves a toymaker? Everybody loves it. This is a Christmas movie along with being a musical, what more can you ask for. It is a musical tale of a toymaker, Jeronicus Jangle, and how his life changes after his granddaughter come along in the picture. You will find a beautiful story woven into a story that is full of fantasy and lure.

Another beautiful movie tailor-made for kids and has a message for them. It is a story about a young boy who is set out on a journey to the chilly north to find his father. Only if this boy had watched Game of Thrones he wouldn’t have ventured out in the unpredictable north. It is warm, cute and everything is nice. This one is surely going to become a Christmas classic in the future. Grab your family and enjoy the cutesy charm of this movie.

Klaus is Netflix’s first animated feature telling the story of Santa Klaus. Another story about a toymaker but there is a twist, the toymaker doesn’t like kids! He is a big bearded guy living along with other grumpy yet interesting characters on earth’s unhappiest place but there are events that will melt any stone-cold heart. There is some amount of joy in everybody’s destiny like these characters find ultimately.

These are some of the best kids-friendly Christmas movies in 2022 that you can enjoy with your children and family. Enjoy the holiday-movie watching tradition with these picks that will warm your heart with some hot cocoa on the side. Kids will enjoy their time and keep the Christmas spirit alive in their hearts.