Best Netflix Films To Watch Over The Holidays

The holiday season is just around the corner and it is time to relax with your family over the long weekends. If you are stuck at home with not a lot to do then this is just the article for you,

We have curated the best Christmas films that you can enjoy this holiday season, you can do it alone or with your family. The list has been curated after researching what films are most watched and enjoyed by viewers. So you can trust our choice. Are you ready?

Strap on.

If you are a Jolene era fan then this is just the film for you, it is a cult classic Netflix film about Dolly Parton going back to her hometown to sell her father’s land to a developer, of course, it doesn’t go as she hoped, no spoilers we promise.

This is a film that will light up your Christmas, it also has Christine Baranski.

This film has the golden couple of Hollywood, the beloved Goldie Hawn, and Kurt Russel. It is always a delight to watch these two work together and this is a Christmas-themed film that is as promising as it is fun.

Who can forget this classic, home-alone series starring Macaulay Culkin who is a little boy that keeps getting left behind during Christmas? It is a great movie series to watch with your kids or your parents. We reckon this is one of those films that used to keep playing in the background during christmas so it is also nostalgic. It is a great watch for the holidays.

Any Venessa Hudgens fans in the house? This is just the film for you. She is playing three roles in this film and the film is like a parents ‘ trap but makes it Christmas-themed and crazy. This is a great film to watch over the Christmas holidays with your friends.

Another classic, this is one of the finest films of our time. With the brilliant Amy Hammer and Timothy Chalmet, you get the experience of a young romance, based on a novel with the same title. Call me by your name makes you travel through a beautiful European city without you leaving the room. It is a great film to watch with your partner and it is also an LGBTQ-friendly film.

This is Ethan Hawkes’s best work so far, this film has been shot for two decades and tells a beautiful story of two people who meet on a train. The entire film has these two characters talking about everything under the sun. It is one of the best films to watch during the holiday.

Who hasn’t heard of this film, a star-studded romantic comedy? It has multiple stories about different couples going through something over the holiday. It is one of the finest works by Richard Curtis. The best part about this film is how well it ends but like we promised, no spoilers.

This is a personal recommendation, it is a film about Christmas where Kristen Stewart visits her girlfriend’s parents house for the holiday, the girlfriend is still in the closet which means surprise surprise, her parents don’t know that she is gay and think of her girlfriend as her “roommate” it is a hilarious film about complex family problems. It also stars Dan Levy and Audrey Plaza. The film has a great background score too.

This film has Jennifer Garner and Hollywood’s favorite Mathew who plays a womanizer, who goes to his brother’s wedding to stop him from getting married. He ends up being haunted by his exes who are hell-bent on teaching him a lesson. This is a great comedy that is perfect for a holiday watch.

Conclusion

Hope you have enough time to watch all these films like we said each film has been recommended to us by movie buffs and folks who binge-watch holiday-themed films over the holiday, it has romance, thrillers, and action films. So you can take your pick.