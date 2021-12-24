eSports has become so popular worldwide in recent years that it has grown into a massive industry with millions of viewers. In line with these developments, many new players participate in fierce competition in the eSport arena by improving their skills to earn income. Although there were some interruptions in eSport activities due to the Covid-19 epidemic last year, we can say that these obstacles will disappear in 2022.

There are now great tournaments held worldwide with multi-million dollar prize pools. Although the tournaments of some games have not been announced at the moment, we are compiling the biggest upcoming eSports tournaments 2022 for you. Let’s take a closer look at the 20 most popular eSports events in 2022 together.

2022 VCT Champions Series

As you know, Valorant’s first Champions tournament was held this year. And the first champion team, Ascend, won the $350,000 prize. Adopting a different tournament style this year, Riot Games announced VCT 2022.

Valorant betting enthusiasts who bet on Ascend in the 2021 Valorant Champions enjoyed their winnings. We will see if they can show the same success in 2022. Follow all upcoming matches from one of the most trusted esports brands out there.

The VCT 2022 tournament roadmap is as follows;

Stage 1 – Challengers

The phase, which will start in February 2022, will continue until the end of March 1st.

Masters

This tournament will be held in April 2022.

Stage 2 – Challengers

It will be held in May and June of 2022.

Masters and Last Chance Qualifier

It is the final stage of the cutthroat competition for the grand Valorant World Championship.

2022 In August and September, VCT 2022 will be held, and Valorant’s best team will be determined.

Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Championship – 2022 July South America

Another tournament belongs to one of the Battle Royale games, Apex Legends. The Apex Legends Global Series Championship, which will be held in July 2022, will consist of 200 teams. There is a total prize pool of $5,000,000 in this tournament, consisting of various stages such as Qualifiers, Playoffs, and Pro League.

League of Legends World Championship 2022 – Fall

Along with Dota 2, there is a World Championship in 2022 for League of Legends, one of the most followed and played MOBA games globally. Suppose you are aware of the latest trends in online gaming. In that case, you should know about the League of Legends tournaments.

12 professional teams from many parts of the world, who are the first in their leagues, are preparing to fight to become the world champion. Although there is no exact date, it is expected to be set in Fall 2022.

RLCS: Rocket League World Championships – July 2022

Rocket League Esports currently has an ongoing season system. In July 2022, the best teams will come together and compete in the World Championship. There are also different seasonal tournaments of the RLCS held in the Spring, Fall, and Winter.

In addition, the RLCS World Championship will have two stages. The first is the new World Championship Wildcard and the World Championship Main Event. Finally, the prize pool in this tournament is $6,000,000.

2022 ESL Pro League Season 15

November 23, 2021 – April 10, 2022 ($850,000 Prize Pool)

It is a seasonal tournament series organized by ESL for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. This tournament concludes with a grand final in the spring of 2022 and continues actively. In addition, this tournament is only held in the European region.

The International 11 and Dota 2 Pro Circuit – 2022

Winning teams from DPC tournaments qualify for Dota 2 International. It is known as the world’s largest eSports event. Last year’s TI 10 had a total prize pool of $40 million. The winning team also received a cash prize of $18 million. Although the exact date is unknown, it is planned to be held in the autumn of 2022.

DPC

Dota 2 Pro Circuit consists of 3 Leagues and three major tournaments.

Tournament dates are as follows;

First season : November 29 – January 5 – First Major: February 17-27, 2022

: November 29 – January 5 – Second season : March 14 – April 24 – Second Major: May 11-22 2022

: March 14 – April 24 – Third Season: June 6 – July 17 – Third Major: August 4-14 2022

Masters Tour 2022 – Hearthstone

Masters Tour 1 – February 18-21 – 2022

When it comes to card games, the first game that comes to mind is Hearthstone. Hearthstone organizes a tournament called the Masters Tour, where professional players from different parts of the world come together. 400 professional players will compete for a total prize pool of $250,000.

Six Invitational – Rainbow Six: Siege

A tournament is held for Rainbow: Six-Siege, published by Ubisoft. The Six Invitational tournament will be held without spectators under Covid-19 measures. Although we do not have detailed information about the format of the competition, we do know the exact dates. Finally, the tournament will be held in Montreal, Canada.

The Group Stage will take place from February 8th to 12th

Playoffs from February 14th to 20th

Grand Final happening on February 20th.

Call of Duty League 2022

Start Date: 2022-01-21

The COD League will consist of 4 major tournaments in total, with 12 teams competing. These teams are selected from North America and Europe. Additionally, teams will play the 2022 Season in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Finally, some events related to COD: Warzone are expected to be announced at this tournament stage.

IEM Katowice 2022

15-27 February

It is one of the major IEM tournaments held annually for CSGO. In the tournament with total prize money of $1,000,000, 24 teams will slug it out. The tournament, which will be held at the Spodek Arena in Poland, seems to host the most competitive matches in the eSports World.

We will have the chance to watch teams from different parts of the world, such as NAVI, Gambit, G2, Team Vitality, and Team Liquid, the winners of the tournaments held in the past days. Finally, the Tournament will consist of double eliminations and playoffs.

Epilogue

As you can see, the 2022 season seems to be quite rich in terms of eSports. Whether you like to bet on eSports or are a fan of a team, or someone who knows the importance of playing video games, you will have a lot of fun in 2022. So, is there an eSport tournament you are waiting for? If you have, please feel free to share it with us and leave a comment 😊