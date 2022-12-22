4 Fashion Rules for Wearing Color You Never Knew Existed

The way we combine colors is logical and always communicates something. Not by chance, there is a field of study on this (color science), and a few years ago a study called “Impact of Color on Marketing” found that 90 percent of consumer choices are based solely on the color of the product.



Color is essential especially in fashion, as the way we use different tones helps to express our personality: yellow, orange, and other warm colors convey the idea of happiness, for example.



The topic is so fascinating that every day we discover new things about it. Let’s take a look at several fashion rules for wearing colors you’ve probably never heard of before, but that can make all the difference in your look.

1. Wearing Colors That Match Your Skin Tone is Key

Sometimes you’re trying on outfits in front of the mirror and eventually realize that some colors look great while others don’t seem to match so well. This happens mainly because of your skin tone.



Skin tones are generally divided into light, medium and dark, ranging from extremely light to a deeper complexion. But what really matters, when it comes to finding the ideal color for your look, is identifying whether you have cool or warm skin undertones.



The simplest way to find out is to look at the color of the veins on your wrist. If they look blue, your undertone is cool; more reminiscent of a greenish than a blue, your skin has a warm undertone. A bit of both? Your undertone is neutral.



Identifying your skin tone and undertone is important to follow some color combinations that can improve your look. Warm undertones go well with warm colors like orange, red and yellow, while cool undertones can be associated with darker colors like navy blue and lilac.



Your makeup and accessories should also match your skin tones to enhance your look. Choose colors that match your skin when applying lipstick or painting your eyes, and be bold by combining colored frames or tinted lenses in glasses or sunglasses.

2. The Color Wheel is Your Best Friend

Have you ever noticed that some colors look better when used together than others? Remember there’s a science behind everything, and you can take advantage of it by learning to use the so-called color wheel.



The color wheel is a spherical spectrum of tones that often looks like a circular diagram, and it’s used to illustrate the relationships between different colors.



When you put your eyes on it, you can see more clearly what guidelines you should follow when mixing and matching clothes. If there is harmony between the different tones, the result of combinations between warm and cold tones, etc.



You should use this feature to understand how certain colors look great together and others don’t. For example, an orange shade can look bland next to a strong yellow but come to life and shine when combined with a darker tone, such as purple.

3. Black and White Should Be Your Go-To Neutrals

Many people think that wearing neutral tones, like black and white, is something boring and a synonym for a lack of creativity in fashion. But if you are bold in your combinations, the result can be surprising.



For example, black pants with a white shirt might look boring at first glance, right? But you can bring the set to life by using different textures on one of the pieces.



A black-and-white outfit can also be accentuated when paired with accessories such as jewelry, handbags, or eyewear. Imagine those black pants with a white shirt combined with silver jewelry, a bag with different textures, and a nice pair of sunglasses capable of giving a special touch to your neutral clothes – or even stealing the show.

4. Prints are Always in Style

While most people prefer to wear plain or solid-colored clothing, mixed prints and patterns are always stylish and can create an eye-catching effect.



Let’s say you’ve been abusing single-toned blouses and skirts over the past year. How about revolutionizing your wardrobe and starting the new year with some equally colorful pieces, but this time with stripes or checkered patterns?



Something that never goes out of style is floral, abstract prints. But, like everything related to fashion, it’s always good to test some combinations in front of the mirror so as not to overdo the look.

The Right Color Can Make You Look Great

Common sense dictates that we never follow fashion trends literally or blindly, as certain styles do not suit everyone (and, after all, every person has their own style). There’s even a golden rule that says confident people dress according to their personality, not according to the latest trends. But even if you already have a defined personal style, following some fashion rules regarding colors is essential to express to the world the person you are inside – and not the trends you follow or not. These guidelines will certainly help you to value your outfits and organize your wardrobe more functionally.