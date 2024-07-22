Kratom Myths and Facts: Separating Truth From Fiction 

Kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) is undoubtedly one of the most powerful therapeutic herbs. However, not everything you’ll hear about this Southeast Asian plant is factual.
In this post, we shall sift the facts from misconceptions to demystify many of the unfounded myths about kratom.
Common Kratom Myths and Misconceptions
1. Kratom Is a Magic Pill to Every Ailment
It’s true that Mitragyna speciosa may remedy several ailments.
According to anecdotal reports, kratom is most effective against body aches and nervousness. The plant might also improve sleep quality by shortening the sleep onset time.
Fatigue is another major issue that you may address effectively with high-quality kratom extracts. Mitragyna speciosa might alleviate both physical and mental exhaustion, making it a welcome addition to your workout routine.
But despite its numerous potential therapeutic properties, kratom is far from being a magic pill. Consult a licensed healthcare provider before integrating the herb into your lifestyle.
2. Kratom Is Notoriously Addictive
Kratom derives from the same botanical family as coffee. That explains the herb’s stimulant properties and why many users are hooked to it.
Besides, kratom exerts its biological effects by impacting opioid receptors. Opioid receptors regulate various physiological functions, including processes that affect the body’s natural reward systems.
However, kratom has a lower propensity for addiction and dependency compared to true psychedelics. While the plant may contain some mind-altering properties, its psychoactive effects are mostly positive.
Most users feel either mentally energized or relaxed, depending on the doses and strains consumed.
3. Kratom Is Illegal Everywhere
Another common misconception you’ll hear about kratom pertains to its legality. Many people irresponsibly fuel the notion that this herb is criminalized worldwide.
It’s true that several countries have regulated access to kratom within their borders. However, the herb is legal in most jurisdictions.
You can legally access kratom throughout North America and in multiple European Union countries provided that you meet certain conditions.
For instance, in Canada, the food and pharmaceutical substances regulators – Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) – require kratom vendors to sell non-consumable kratom supplements. Note that consumers are exempt from these restrictions.
4. All Kratom Products Are Similar
No two kratom products are identical.
For starters, the effects of kratom supplements vary considerably depending on their dominant strains. The next section shall expound further on strains.
Kratom-infused products also differ in potency.
Potency denotes the concentration or strength of kratom in a product. It’s typically measured in grams.
The higher the concentration of kratom in a supplement, the more powerful its effects.
Lastly, kratom products may produce varying effects depending on their most active alkaloids.
Up to 40 alkaloids exist naturally in kratom, with mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine being the most prevalent ones. Others include isopaynantheine, corynoxine, speciociliatine, paynantheine, etc.
Basic Kratom Facts
1. Kratom Originated From Southeast Asia
By now, you’ve probably gathered that Mitragyna speciosa is endemic to Southeast Asia. Most of the herb consumed globally comes from Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia.
However, kratom’s nativity to Southeast Asia doesn’t make it uncultivable in other regions.
The tree is reasonably hardy and can flourish anywhere, provided that you mimic the conditions in its natural habitat.
2. There Are Multiple Strains to Pick From
Kratom occurs in several strains, and each thrives in certain local climates within the vast Southeast Asian region.
Strain, also called cultivar, is an individual variant of a plant species. These subspecies are often characterized by their distinct effects.
Kratom strains fall into three broad categories, namely white veins, red veins, and green veins. There are several region-specific strains across the three categories. Examples include white Malay from Malaysia, green Maeng Da from Thailand, red Indo from Indonesia, etc.
White vein kratom strains are largely energizing while red veins are relaxing. Green veins provide the best of both worlds.
If you’re new to kratom and are worried about experiencing polarizing effects, it’s best to start with green vein strains.
3. Doses Matter
Understanding kratom dosage is critical before integrating this plant into your wellness routine.
Right off the bat, we should point out that kratom has no standard dosage. Serving amounts depend on factors like your experience level and individual tolerance.
However, many experts consider 1 – 3 grams of kratom as a low dosage. Such quantities are suitable for beginners.
3 – 5 grams constitute midrange doses. Consider these serving amounts if you’re an intermediate user.
Finally, 5 – 8 grams is a high dosage that should be reserved for seasoned users. You might also take a high kratom dosage if you’re trying to manage a severe condition.
4. Less Is More
It doesn’t matter whether you’re an inexperienced beginner or frequent kratom user. You’ll have better luck by consuming the herb moderately.
Stick to lower serving portions to minimize the risks of adverse effects.
While kratom is relatively safer than many medicinal herbs, an overdose might trigger nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and other gastrointestinal issues. Some reports also cite drowsiness and irritability among the common adverse reactions to kratom overdose.
Even if you’re a seasoned user, stick to the lower end of your dosage spectrum.
The Bottom Line
While kratom has been used for centuries to alleviate various issues, it’s imperative to understand what the herb can and cannot do before adding it to your wellness regimen.
Hopefully, this article was able to bust common kratom myths while reinforcing some of the truths you already know concerning the Asian herb. As the saying goes, knowledge is power.