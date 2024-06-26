 Pokemon Emerald Cheat Codes

In this guide, we’ll delve into the world of Pokémon Emerald cheat codes, exploring how they can be used, their impact on gameplay, and some of the most popular codes sought after by players. Whether you’re a seasoned trainer looking to spice up your adventure or a newcomer seeking to uncover all that the game has to offer, understanding cheat codes can add a new dimension to your Pokémon Emerald experience.
Tips for Using cheat codes wisely, so they don’t block you.
Don’t Use Too Many at Once
Using too many cheat codes at once can result in crashes or even file corruption. In the best-case scenario, you only have to disable them for the game to work again. Sometimes, you may have to start your game from the beginning due to a corrupted file.
Save Your Game Before Using
If you save your game before using cheats, you can come back to your progress later. It provides some insurance, and you don’t risk losing your data.
Turn Off Cheats After Using Them
If you used cheats to get specific items in any game, including Pokémon Emerald, you should turn them off to prevent the chances of crashing. Doing so ensures that your items stay in your inventory in a worst-case scenario.
With these out of the way, let’s take a look at the cheat codes.
Best Practices
- In each game, try to use no more than three cheats.
- After using cheats, turn them off.
- If possible, use a FireRed ROM from the United States.
- GBA4ios (iOS), My Boy (Android), Visual Boy Advance (Windows), and OpenEmu are all recommended GBA emulators (Mac OS)
- Before using any of the listed cheats, save your current game state.
- Check your bag after activating a cheat; if you notice any irregularities, DO NOT SAVE THE GAME.
Pokemon Emerald Master Codes
These master codes have to be entered first before any other cheat codes will work. The two master codes are:
- D8BAE4D9 4864DCE5
- A86CDBA5 19BA49B3
The master code has to be typed in using your Gameshark or Action Replay and you should then you will be able to enter other cheat codes.
Pokemon Emerald Cheat Codes
Codes to Catch Another Trainer’s Pokemon
- B6C5368A 08BE8FF4
- B8D95CFE 06ED6EA1
- E151C402 8A229A83
- 8E883EFF 92E9660D
Codes to Ghost (Walk through walls)
- 7881A409 E2026E0C
- 8E883EFF 92E9660D
- 7881A409 E2026E0C
- C56CFACA DC167904
Codes for No Random Battles
- B505DB41
- 6E39EA4E
Codes to get Full light in dark areas
- 0C7BD341
- E9775222
Codes for Infinite PP
- BBB3B3B0
- 7AF06B2A
Codes to get Infinite rare candies
- BFF956FA
- 2F9EC50D
Codes to get Infinite money
- D8BAE4D9
- 4864DCE5
- A86CDBA5
- 19BA49B3
- A57E2EDE
- A5AFF3E4
- 1C7B3231
- B494738C
- C051CCF6
- 975E8DA1
Codes to get Shiny Pokémon
- F3A9A86D
- 4E2629B4
- 18452A7D
- DDE55BCC
Wild Pokémon Gender Codes
Male:
- 7F06853C
- D823D089
- 7980105E
- FC3721D0
Female:
- 7F06853C
- D823D089
- 0A694B5A
- 43A6964F
Battle Frontier Battle Points
- Master Code:
9266FA6C97BD
905B5ED35F81
B76A68E5FAB1
- Battle Points:
10C6FC61E2C9
F64140A276A5
10C6FC61E2C9
8F5DDCA742ED
10C6FC61E2C9
79D9F5A5D6FF
Unlimited Master Balls in PC (GameShark / Action Replay)
- Master Code:
B749822B CE9BFAC1
A86CDBA5 19BA49B3
- Unlimited Master Balls:
128898B6 EDA43037
Never see wild pokemon
B505DB41 6E39EA4E
Light up dark areas
0C7BD341 E9775222
Have All Pokeballs
- 085938bb
- 99ff313d
- 2dafd739
- 5d796510
Poke Ball
- 001 – Master Ball
- 002 – Ultra Ball
- 003 – Great Ball
- 004 – Poke Ball
- 005 – Safari Ball
- 006 – Net Ball
- 007 – Dive Ball
- 008 – Nest Ball
- 009 – Repeat Ball
- 00A – Timer Ball
- 00B – Luxury Ball
- 00C – Premier Ball
Code for Encountering Deoxys
Here’s a code to get encounter Deoxys anywhere:
25214170 0AB256A2
FFA6733C EE552E68
2E7B7A58 D0781742
798A3738 3F94DB5D
Code for Encountering Charizard
To find Charizard anywhere, use this code:
25214170 0AB256A2
547D682A C32E071E
2E7B7A58 D0781742
D52902CA 343CF38A
Code for Quick Egg Hatch
This cheat lets you hatch Eggs quickly:
7FB3E3CF5926
F6708213C64C
1FAA2974F601
2752D611F8C2
A0EEABBF887E
DF53B34D6C1B
02C8F7EBB07E
58171E874C1E
29E5A9DF366F
Code for Unlimited Safari Balls
With this cheat, you can use as many Safari Balls as you wish to catch Pokemon:
841ADCEB5C76
Code for Catching Safari Pokemon Easily
When you need to catch ‘em all, use this code:
CD70DD2CEB13
7BEBB6D60A2D
EXP
With this unlimited EXP cheat, you can get 9,999 experience points per battle. The cheat consists of five code lines:
82000060270F
82022D48270F
82022F7C270F
8202309C270F
820241F0270F
Catch Other Trainer’s Pokémon
You can catch Pokémon that belong to a different trainer with the following cheat:
B6C5368A 08BE8FF4
B8D95CFE 06ED6EA1
E151C402 8A229A83
8E883EFF 92E9660D
Before you throw the Pokéball, press L+R so you don’t get a bad egg.
Hold Items
Held items in Pokémon Emerald can help your Pokémon in battle or provide protection. Here’s how to use the Hold Item cheat to get the item you need:
Enter master code 82005274 0XXX and replace XXX with the item ID. For example, for Dragon Scale (code 0C9), enter 82005274 00c9. When you visit Pokémart, the item will appear first on the buy list.
Also try these codes for other Hold Items:
- White Herb: 0B4
- Quick Claw: 0B7
- Mental Herb: 0B9
- Silverpowder: 0BC
- Amulet Coin: 0B9
- Deep Sea Tooth: 0C0
- Deep Sea Scale: 0C1
- Focus Band: 0C4
- Lucky Egg: 0C5
- Metal Coat: 0C7
Teleport Cheats
When you play Pokémon Emerald, sometimes it’s very convenient to reach a key location quickly. Use the following codes to teleport to a specific location when you walk through a door:
- Shard Collector’s house (Route 124): CE4225D2 7BDD5C76
- Old Lady Rest Stop (Route 111): A6DF8006 B219CFD6
- Flower House (Route 104): 41509519 56FA6E47
- Top of Sky Pillar: 37A21411 E441F3EA
- Sky Pillar Entrance: C4338331 146F9E5C
- Player’s House: 6266061B C8C9D80F
- Battle Frontier, near Battle Tower: D672577F BE1C6F7C
Don’t forget to disable the cheat once you’re where you need to be, or every door will keep taking you to the same place.
Cheat Troubleshooting Tips
If you try using a cheat and it doesn’t work, check this:
- Does the code’s end have any empty spaces? Try removing them.
- Are you using Emerald V1.0? Cheats work better on V1.0 vs. V1.1.
- Did you select the right cheat type? If you aren’t sure, try the Android app My Boy.
Finally, GameShark cheats often won’t work on GBA4iOS, and there’s not much you can do to fix this problem.