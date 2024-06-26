 Pokemon Emerald Cheat Codes

trending = tina34783, supportpdfiller, wandajothefreephysic, wanda jothefreephysic.com, xomgiaitri, scrabblecheatomatic, gogoanimehub, dricxzyoki, instaviewee, netflixpereztechcrunch, livadskiory, shopifymarottabloomberg, lulahofyn, jinnloveu, theporndud, ag2ga52, komiktapin, qostube, nnnnnnnnñnnnnnnnn, zoromto, gd9gt900, gc7we700, dzoowork, ps5we700, 69pxdk, cheapsmmfollowers, dapset365, vev6qgudg67d4nu2t83pg4b, jazminewhite403, worldwidesciencestories, storiesiginfo, 8668347925, xhaösterlive, cimalogin, mangafx18, афкауеср, didmyfriendsvote, dasumoip, omsd123, multpinmi, btstackerserver, battleritestats, 504certifiedg, 4087089952, haizeiwushuang, 2539449296, man2maiden, 3014693733, 6052693734, ezfaxonline, 2487315433, 2109811068, 3525278494, 169.54.166.66, 4806967472, 9047196789, 3235527518, schvancenberg, chabelisanchezt, rorochan_1999, apexuncovered, k12greythr, gjo1088, javzab, In this guide, we’ll delve into the world of Pokémon Emerald cheat codes, exploring how they can be used, their impact on gameplay, and some of the most popular codes sought after by players. Whether you’re a seasoned trainer looking to spice up your adventure or a newcomer seeking to uncover all that the game has to offer, understanding cheat codes can add a new dimension to your Pokémon Emerald experience.

Tips for Using cheat codes wisely, so they don’t block you. 

Don’t Use Too Many at Once

Using too many cheat codes at once can result in crashes or even file corruption. In the best-case scenario, you only have to disable them for the game to work again. Sometimes, you may have to start your game from the beginning due to a corrupted file.

Save Your Game Before Using

If you save your game before using cheats, you can come back to your progress later. It provides some insurance, and you don’t risk losing your data.

pokemon emerald

Source

Turn Off Cheats After Using Them

If you used cheats to get specific items in any game, including Pokémon Emerald, you should turn them off to prevent the chances of crashing. Doing so ensures that your items stay in your inventory in a worst-case scenario.

With these out of the way, let’s take a look at the cheat codes.

Best Practices

  • In each game, try to use no more than three cheats.
  • After using cheats, turn them off.
  • If possible, use a FireRed ROM from the United States.
  • GBA4ios (iOS), My Boy (Android), Visual Boy Advance (Windows), and OpenEmu are all recommended GBA emulators (Mac OS)
  • Before using any of the listed cheats, save your current game state.
  • Check your bag after activating a cheat; if you notice any irregularities, DO NOT SAVE THE GAME.

Pokemon Emerald Master Codes

These master codes have to be entered first before any other cheat codes will work. The two master codes are:

  • D8BAE4D9 4864DCE5
  • A86CDBA5 19BA49B3

The master code has to be typed in using your Gameshark or Action Replay and you should then you will be able to enter other cheat codes.

cheat codes

Source

 Pokemon Emerald Cheat Codes

Codes to Catch Another Trainer’s Pokemon

  • B6C5368A 08BE8FF4
  • B8D95CFE 06ED6EA1
  • E151C402 8A229A83
  • 8E883EFF 92E9660D

Codes to Ghost (Walk through walls)

  • 7881A409 E2026E0C
  • 8E883EFF 92E9660D
  • 7881A409 E2026E0C
  • C56CFACA DC167904

Codes for No Random Battles

  • B505DB41
  • 6E39EA4E

Codes to get Full light in dark areas

  • 0C7BD341
  • E9775222

Codes for Infinite PP

  • BBB3B3B0
  • 7AF06B2A

Codes to get Infinite rare candies

  • BFF956FA
  • 2F9EC50D

Codes to get Infinite money

  • D8BAE4D9
  • 4864DCE5
  • A86CDBA5
  • 19BA49B3
  • A57E2EDE
  • A5AFF3E4
  • 1C7B3231
  • B494738C
  • C051CCF6
  • 975E8DA1

Codes to get Shiny Pokémon

  • F3A9A86D
  • 4E2629B4
  • 18452A7D
  • DDE55BCC

Wild Pokémon Gender Codes

Male:

  • 7F06853C
  • D823D089
  • 7980105E
  • FC3721D0

Female:

  • 7F06853C
  • D823D089
  • 0A694B5A
  • 43A6964F

Battle Frontier Battle Points

  • Master Code:
    9266FA6C97BD
    905B5ED35F81
    B76A68E5FAB1
  • Battle Points:
    10C6FC61E2C9
    F64140A276A5
    10C6FC61E2C9
    8F5DDCA742ED
    10C6FC61E2C9
    79D9F5A5D6FF
pokemon emerald cheat codes

Source

Unlimited Master Balls in PC (GameShark / Action Replay)

  • Master Code:
    B749822B CE9BFAC1
    A86CDBA5 19BA49B3
  • Unlimited Master Balls:
    128898B6 EDA43037

Never see wild pokemon

B505DB41 6E39EA4E

Light up dark areas

0C7BD341 E9775222

Have All Pokeballs 

  • 085938bb
  • 99ff313d
  • 2dafd739
  • 5d796510

Poke Ball

  • 001 – Master Ball
  • 002 – Ultra Ball
  • 003 – Great Ball
  • 004 – Poke Ball
  • 005 – Safari Ball
  • 006 – Net Ball
  • 007 – Dive Ball
  • 008 – Nest Ball
  • 009 – Repeat Ball
  • 00A – Timer Ball
  • 00B – Luxury Ball
  • 00C – Premier Ball

Code for Encountering Deoxys

Here’s a code to get encounter Deoxys anywhere:

25214170 0AB256A2

FFA6733C EE552E68

2E7B7A58 D0781742

798A3738 3F94DB5D

Code for Encountering Charizard

To find Charizard anywhere, use this code:

25214170 0AB256A2

547D682A C32E071E

2E7B7A58 D0781742

D52902CA 343CF38A

Code for Quick Egg Hatch

This cheat lets you hatch Eggs quickly:

7FB3E3CF5926

F6708213C64C

1FAA2974F601

2752D611F8C2

A0EEABBF887E

DF53B34D6C1B

02C8F7EBB07E

58171E874C1E

29E5A9DF366F

Code for Unlimited Safari Balls

With this cheat, you can use as many Safari Balls as you wish to catch Pokemon:

841ADCEB5C76

Code for Catching Safari Pokemon Easily

When you need to catch ‘em all, use this code:

CD70DD2CEB13

7BEBB6D60A2D

Code for Unlimited Safari Balls

With this cheat, you can use as many Safari Balls as you wish to catch Pokemon:

841ADCEB5C76

Code for Catching Safari Pokemon Easily

When you need to catch ‘em all, use this code:

CD70DD2CEB13

7BEBB6D60A2D

EXP

With this unlimited EXP cheat, you can get 9,999 experience points per battle. The cheat consists of five code lines:

82000060270F

82022D48270F

82022F7C270F

8202309C270F

820241F0270F

Catch Other Trainer’s Pokémon

You can catch Pokémon that belong to a different trainer with the following cheat:

B6C5368A 08BE8FF4

B8D95CFE 06ED6EA1

E151C402 8A229A83

8E883EFF 92E9660D

Before you throw the Pokéball, press L+R so you don’t get a bad egg.

Hold Items

Held items in Pokémon Emerald can help your Pokémon in battle or provide protection. Here’s how to use the Hold Item cheat to get the item you need:

Enter master code 82005274 0XXX and replace XXX with the item ID. For example, for Dragon Scale (code 0C9), enter 82005274 00c9. When you visit Pokémart, the item will appear first on the buy list.

Also try these codes for other Hold Items:

  • White Herb: 0B4
  • Quick Claw: 0B7
  • Mental Herb: 0B9
  • Silverpowder: 0BC
  • Amulet Coin: 0B9
  • Deep Sea Tooth: 0C0
  • Deep Sea Scale: 0C1
  • Focus Band: 0C4
  • Lucky Egg: 0C5
  • Metal Coat: 0C7
cheat codes

Source

Teleport Cheats

When you play Pokémon Emerald, sometimes it’s very convenient to reach a key location quickly. Use the following codes to teleport to a specific location when you walk through a door:

  • Shard Collector’s house (Route 124): CE4225D2 7BDD5C76
  • Old Lady Rest Stop (Route 111): A6DF8006 B219CFD6
  • Flower House (Route 104): 41509519 56FA6E47
  • Top of Sky Pillar: 37A21411 E441F3EA
  • Sky Pillar Entrance: C4338331 146F9E5C
  • Player’s House: 6266061B C8C9D80F
  • Battle Frontier, near Battle Tower: D672577F BE1C6F7C

Don’t forget to disable the cheat once you’re where you need to be, or every door will keep taking you to the same place.

Cheat Troubleshooting Tips

If you try using a cheat and it doesn’t work, check this:

  • Does the code’s end have any empty spaces? Try removing them.
  • Are you using Emerald V1.0? Cheats work better on V1.0 vs. V1.1.
  • Did you select the right cheat type? If you aren’t sure, try the Android app My Boy.

Finally, GameShark cheats often won’t work on GBA4iOS, and there’s not much you can do to fix this problem.

