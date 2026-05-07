The Hidden Damage Your Roof Has After Every Big Storm

Storms are very serious in coastal areas in Canada such as Dartmouth. The point is that the damage of the storm cannot always be easily seen, in particular, on the roof. One may not see any shingles on the lawn or holes. It is just bad that the damage in the roof which you do not see at first, can even be costly to you in the future.
Quite on the contrary, the roof has various levels. There are layers of shingles, roof decking and flashing. When a hurricane or a storm is taking place, the rain is not falling downwards. The water breaks out into cracks, flashing and vents. There are thousand and thousand ways in which the flying debris can destroy the roof and it may not be obvious at the first glance. Even damage on the roof of which you are ignorant after a great storm and which you may not get, includes:
Raised flashing or flying flashing
The portion of the aluminium which wraps around the sides of your chimney, vents and skylights, is known as the flashing. Powerful winds have the tendency to blow off the metal trim and flashing that covers the chimneys, skylights and vents among others. The integrated flashing allows the water to creep about such points. The evidence of damage is potentially difficult to see down on the ground.
The Ultimate Guide to Waterproofing Your Home Inside and Out
Wetness and humidity in attic
In case of violent storm, which has hit your neighborhood, check the attic. Check in the dark areas around the walls of the attic, and the lower section of the roof deck. It may denote the presence of moisture. A professional storm damage roof repair Dartmouth can make you open your eyes to the harm that a wet attic can do you in the long run. It will decay that wood-frame you have plundered your whole roof with. In addition, it provides mould with a breeding environment.
Cracked shingles
Storms have the ability to bend and break shingles which results in leakages in the future. A good outside may be an ugly inside. It will only be after a close examination of the roof.
Sagging sections
The roof is sinking and this indicates that it is damaged structurally. Delays in hiring a professional roof repairing agency should be avoided in the event that there is a portion on the roof that appears uneven or depressed. The bad thing is that you are not going to see the evidences of the structural damage immediately when a major storm has happened. The damage takes place slowly and silently. The materials on which they are being constructed are damp and begin failing in weeks.
What will happen to a fat storm which blankets your area?
You would get an opportunity to investigate the roof when a dreadful storm befalls your home. The first one is to circle the property and investigate the ground surface and check whether it has shingles, granules, or debris. With the assistance of the binoculars, you may scan the surface as well as test edges, ridges, and vents.
Next, visit the attic to have a search on the outlook of damp places and stains and always have a flashlight in case of need. There are also indoor ceilings, which can be checked to trace the presence of water stain or bubbling paints and musty smell. This is part of the indication of a broken roof. Photos can be also a good idea to make and they come in handy during claiming insurance.
4 Games that can Make you Smarter
Conclusion
The destruction of roofs by the storm does not always have an immediate effect. The real estate that is affected by the Maritime winter – the freezing and thawing, the ice accumulation, the salted air suffers the most. It might turn out that you fail to notice plenty of the indicators of damage even though you check up every year. Professional bodies such as Artisanroofing.ca should be involved in roof inspection.