I am sure you agree that laughter is the best medicine and what better way to laugh than by watching movies. For so many years movies have made us laugh, cry and take us on a roller coaster ride of emotions. Movies help us in more ways than one. Crying along with the characters present in the movie somewhere helps us release our built-up anxiety or stress. It helps us indirectly with our mental health and keeps us sane. Be it anything, tears or laughter both work as responses to stressful situations.

It is true that movies can provide psychological help for many of us. Even psychologists believe that movies can act as therapy for many people, knowingly or unknowingly. Movies can reduce our anxiety and lower our stress levels. Choosing the right movies will help you in one way or the other. Movies that have positive messages work well. Watching movies may actually be good for you and everybody else around you.

Why Watching Movies May Be Good For You?

Let’s look at some of the reasons why we believe movies are actually beneficial.

Get Inspired

There are plenty of movies made over the years that will inspire you. So many compelling and inspiring stories are told to us through movies that if we choose the right ones it can inspire us to become kind-hearted people or a person who wants to do something on their own. The possibilities are endless. Movies like The Pursuit of Happyness, Into the Wild, and many more, will make you rethink the various truths about your reality. This is one way to find inspiration and work on it to create a beautiful life.

Affects Emotional Intelligence

Emotional Intelligence in short is our understanding of emotions and how we can handle them. Movies play a significant role in building and affecting our emotional intelligence. Watching a movie that is thought-provoking or an inspiring movie will bring out various emotions that we didn’t even know about. They will make you realize your emotions and whether you can handle them. Watching a good movie can boost your emotional intelligence.

Sense of Comfort

Many of us love re-watching our favorite movies, not because there is nothing new to watch but simply because it makes us feel good. Re-watching favorites can make you feel secure and comforted. Oftentimes when people are feeling low, sad, or even happy they tend to watch their favorite movies. The familiarity of the story, characters, and knowing what to expect gives you a sense of comfort. Re-watching movies can help you relax and your brain relax as well.

Boosts Imagination

Watching movies can boost your imagination. Some fantastical movies can push our imagination and broaden our power of imagining things. Humans like to believe that there is something beyond our imagination, it fascinates us that sky’s the limit and we can achieve greater things. Movies can boost our imagination and make us want to create a better reality that is beyond our imagination. Fantastical movies create a link between our imagination and a world that may exist somewhere in time.

Escapism

From a mental health perspective, having a way to escape can be good for your mind. Not a physical escape but a mental escape. Something that can distract you or make you feel good. Escaping reality can help you in many ways. Movies offer that escapism much desired. Everybody needs a timeout that will keep you sane. Movies can be a great way to escape your insane thoughts. Looking at beautiful locations, seeing fairies, fantasies, or peeping into the life of interesting characters can take you into a different world where the aspects of your life don’t exist. It can be therapeutic as well as a breather from our hectic lives.

Conclusion

Movies are a great source of entertainment but they are also helpful for us in many ways as mentioned above. Choose movies that will make you a better person. Movies are made for us to believe in happiness, fate, fantasy, a world where our imagination is beautiful and full of life. Movies that inspire can be helpful for many people who have lost hope. These above-mentioned reasons are what make movies good for us. Any and every movie will have something to offer that is good for you. Next time when you watch a movie pay attention to how you feel about it and what you are gaining out of that movie.