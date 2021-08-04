What Should Gamers Post on Instagram?

Every day, there are thousands of new gamers on Instagram. They all love to share their gaming moments with the world and talk about what they are playing. Some gamers will get more attention than others, but one thing is for sure; you need good content to grow your account.

These days so many people want to find success on social media or even become influencers, and this isn’t limited to specific niches. Gaming has become a big part of the online and social media world and there is a lot of competition in this area if you are looking for success on Instagram.

Gamers on Instagram are gaining popularity incredibly quickly, and competition is plenty, but in order to stand out you need to be posting the right kind of content in order to reach your target audience. One option could be buying Instagram followers for faster growth, and you can do that by using one of the best growth services on the market, such as Growthoid. Or you could go the longer route and try to grow organically by following these few steps.

Share your favourite game on Instagram

When it comes to posting on Instagram as a gamer, there are a few things that you need to consider, and a variety of different styles of content that you could be posting. As a gamer on Instagram, especially one looking for success on the platform, something that you might consider posting is your favourite game.

Gamers on social media want to follow other gamers, not only to watch gameplay but also to find inspiration for new games that they might want to play. By sharing your favourite game with your audience, you generate more attention around it. As a gamer on Instagram, by focusing on one specific game, instead of a whole lot of them, you also make it a lot easier to streamline your content. Obviously, you don’t always have to focus on one game, but by sticking to one, you give yourself a better shot at drawing in a specific audience and even gain the attention of other people who enjoy playing that specific game.

Post a photo of yourself playing your favourite video game

Something that you might not have thought about posting as a gamer on Instagram, is a photo of yourself. This doesn’t have to be any kind of formal portrait, but rather you playing your favourite game, or posing with your new equipment, and more.

Statistics show that photos on Instagram containing a person receive far more engagement than those that don’t, such as videos of gameplay, or screenshots of a game.

While a lot of gamers might still find this content interesting, it is important to cater to the masses, and by posting photos and videos of yourself, you become more than just an account and people can view you as a person.

Along with a photo of yourself, you should always make a point of including a good caption, to captivate your audience and enhance the entertainment factor.

Take a picture of the latest gaming merchandise you have purchased

Something else that gamers are interested in besides just the actual gameplay is the kind of equipment you use in order to play. This is a great way to encourage others to play or even help others find their perfect setup.

On top of this, you could also show off gaming merchandise, like clothes, action figures, or even cool little bits and bobs that feature in your favourite game. It would give other users a great chance to be able to engage with your account.

Show off some photos from your pre-game rituals

Last but not least, sharing photos and videos of your pre-game rituals. For a lot of gamers, gaming is a sport and they challenge each other in competition. This also means that a lot of gamers have pre-game rituals.

Sharing your pre-game ritual with your audience can inspire others to follow suit, or even just see this as an interesting bit of content. It is a great way to encourage engagement, by showing off the creative process. People appreciate seeing candidness, and this is a great way to do it.