Enter Now and Win Yourself a Sennheiser GAME ONE Gaming Headset

If you want to upgrade your old headset and get a quality accessory complementing your gaming setup, look no further, the Sennheiser Game One will be a trusted item in your inventory.

Here’s the Sennheiser GAME ONE Gaming Headset that we want you guys to have a chance to win. It has amazing sound quality, with superb build quality and comfortable design. The latency is low, and the mic filters out noise.

The breathable design helps you wear the GAME ONE for longer hours accompanying your long gaming sessions. It gives a natural frequency response that produces the sound and provides the experience each game intends to. You, music heads, are going to love the sound quality and the flat frequency response that tends to go well with the rhythm.

Sennheiser is one of the most popular and well-loved brands, so we had to include one of their amazing offerings in our giveaway.

It is one of the experience-enhancing gaming headsets out there. It will add to your gaming setup, and your happy gamer feelings will be thankful for the addition, and at the same time, it will let you experience how far the gaming world has come with support for modern games.

You will now be able to hear even the faintest rustle of the enemies and effectively communicate with your teammates. For you to have that experience, we are giving you a chance to win one of the most popular headsets out there, the Sennheiser GAME ONE Gaming Headset.

All you have to do to win this epic headset with modern, lightweight, yet robust design, which comes with plush velour covered XXL ear pads, is simply enter the competition below and wait for your name to be announced. That’s it. That’s how simple it is. First, let’s take a look at some of the features that make this headset such a highly prized device.

This makes sure that you get sound clarity and accuracy. Open Back Design: This keeps your head cool while you receive extreme sonic clarity and accuracy courtesy of Sennheiser’s model specific transducer technology (50 ohms)



The Sennheiser GAME ONE comes with exchangeable cables that allow compatibility with multiple platforms such as PC, Mac, consoles, mobiles, and tablets that feature a 3.5-millimeter jack input. Noise Canceling Microphone: This ensures that you conduct crystal clear conversations.



The volume control on this headset is intuitive and integrated. Convenient Microphone Mute Sensitivity: Microphone: 38 dB V at 94 dB SPL. It is automatic, you can mute the microphone just by raising the boom arm.



Microphone: 38 dB V at 94 dB SPL. It is automatic, you can mute the microphone just by raising the boom arm. Ear Pads: You get around-the-ear coupling with this piece. This headphone is designed with the comfort of users in mind. It comes with plush velvet ear pads that let the skin breathe and is comfortable for long periods of usage.

Now that you know what to expect with this awesome GAME ONE headset, let’s see what you need to do to win it. Luckily for you, entering this competition is a breeze. You simply have to fill out your details in the fields at the bottom of the page and then send it in. The competition begins on May 1st, 2020, and ends on June 30th, 2020.

You can apply for this contest as many times as you want. However, if you like to send in more than one entry each day, you need to use a separate email address. This competition is only open to those above the age of thirteen. Good luck!