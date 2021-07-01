Do Not Miss is your Chance to Win the POCOCO Starry Night Light Projector with LED Nebula Ocean Wave!

Enter this contest and secure yourself a chance to win this trendy POCOCO Starry Night Light Projector with LED Nebula Ocean Wave. It is also called the Galaxy Projector. This super device is the perfect gift for children and adults. It helps you sleep better while converting your room into a calm and soothing place ideal for relaxing. Not only does it enhance your sleeping experience and allows you to get an uninterrupted shut-eye, but it also creates an atmosphere that helps you unwind peacefully. This projector is the perfect solution for your unwinding and party problems, from converting your room or space into a sleep haven to a complete party spot.

The Stary Night Light Projector projects a galaxy of stars on a colorful nebula cloud in your space. It comes with remote control, and a bluetooth enabled speakers. It has some exciting features that will make you want to register for this contest immediately.

Features

Brand: POCOCO

Material: Plastic

Weight: 15.1 ounces

Color: Black

Style: Modern

Voltage: 5 Volts (DC)

Batteries: Yes

Description

Remote control

It comes with a remote control to quickly change and cycle through the 15 multiple colors. It allows you to adjust the brightness and the rotating speed of light. It also gives you the option to control the sound mode and volume. The projector comes with a sleep mode feature that automatically shuts the device in an hour.

Multi-angle and wide projection range

The Starry Light Night Projector comes with an impressive projection range covering the ceiling or the wall of an entire room. It provides you with an immersive experience and allows you to place the projector in different angles to create mystifying patterns.

Light Modes

Feel like stargazing? The POCOCO Starry Light Night Projector lets you enjoy star gazing anytime you want with its three-light modes and four ocean wave color patterns. You can combine these and create 48 different lighting effects.

Music

The POCOCO projector has built-in music speakers and a TF card slot. You can control the brightness with the four brightness control levels and three-speed levels. The music creates a soothing ambiance.

What are you waiting for? Without wasting a minute enter the contest now to win the POCOCO Starry Light Night Projector. It is as easy as gazing at the stars on a rather starry night! To enter the competition, all you need to do is fill out the details below and hit the send icon. The contest begins on July 1st, 2021, and ends on August 30th, 2021.