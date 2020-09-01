Play and Win The Latest Projector 2020 by Jinhoo

Are you looking for a new projector? Well, if the answer to the question is yes, then here is a fantastic chance for you to win the 2020 Latest Projector by Jinhoo. The mini projector comes with 4500 LUX, 1080P supported, and a TV stick. Stunning, right?

With the Latest Projector, you can enjoy watching any movie or presentation outdoors as well as indoors. Watch any film anytime with the excellently compatible projector. The 4500 LUX brightness makes the display defined and brighter than any other projector. The contrast ratio makes the images colorful and accurate. The projector’s maximum support resolution is 1920 x 1080P, making it the top product in the market now.

You can take your online classes or do an outstanding presentation with the help of the mini projector. It is equipped with HDMI, VGA, AV, USB interfaces.

The projector is compatible with TV Box, TV Stick, Desktops, Laptops, Tablets, USB Flash Drive, Media Players, etc. You can also utilize it for your office meetings and get your work done efficiently.

The M20 projector also has a dual-fan cooling system, which creates no noise and won’t create a problem in your work. Instead, it would help keep the projector cool and not get heated up even if you use it for a prolonged time. It has built-in stereo speakers, and you can easily adjust the volume without any problem, making the entire experience seamless and peaceful.

The Latest Projector 2020 by Jinhoo is one of the best products in the market, which is known to create an extraordinary ambiance for all. It is incredibly sturdy and durable, and it also comes with a 5 year warranty period. It is a mini projector, and hence, it won’t even take up much space in your room.

Jinhoo is one of the leading brands when it comes to projectors. Hence, we thought of including one prize from the best! To win this excellent mini projector, which is extremely compatible with other devices and very convenient to use, you have to participate in our contest and win the game. With this projector, you are going to experience the world of cinema with brilliant display and accuracy. Also, you would be able to adjust the brightness and contrast according to your convenience.

Let’s look at the detailed specifications of the projector to get an idea of the product:

Weight 3.48 Pounds Dimensions of Projector 9.69 in x 9.45 in x 4.96 in Output Power Consumption 44 W Color White Speaker In-built Warranty 5 years

The prize box includes one Mini Projector, one USB Cable, and Audio Cable, and other printed materials. To win the projector, fill-up the application with your details and submit the form to participate in the contest.

The contest starts on September 1st, 2020, and ends on October 31st, 2020. Participate in this unique contest and win yourself the Latest M20 Projector by Jinhoo to experience an extraordinary display!