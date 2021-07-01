Enter Now and Win Yourself the Latest Blade Hawks RGB Gaming Headphone Stand

You do not want to miss the golden opportunity to win this incredibly trendy headphone stand! Do you love your headphones? If your answer is yes, why not get your hands on the Blade Hawks RGB Gaming Headphone Stand that will hold your headphones comfortably and keep your space organized and clutter-free. This headphone stand will not only be a logical way to keep your headphones on your desk, but it is also a uber-cool accessory that adds to your room/workspace vibe.

The latest Blade Hawks RGB Gaming Headphone Stand is compatible with and can hold all the branded headphones like Bose, JBL, Beats, Sennheiser, Sony, Jabra, AKG, and other fancy brands. It comes with a 3.5mm auxiliary port and 2 USB ports.

It has unique features that make it a fun accessory to have on your workstation.

Features

USB Port: The Blade Hawk RSB Gaming Headphone Stand comes with 2 USB ports that are only compatible with a PC USB port and not with a power plug-in port. It does not need drivers and supports plug and play. The headphone stand is compatible with the mouse and keyboard and cuts down considerably unnecessary desktop space usage. AUX Port: The Blade Hawks RSB Gaming Headphone Stand has 1 AUX port. It provides full-range stereo sound and enabled synchronized auto-transmission. Lighting Features: The Blade Hawk Headphone Stand has a total of five lighting features. It has four breathing lights and one RGB subtitles changing light. You can change the lights by clicking on the backlight button. It has a thick rubber base and a strong frame that provides a safe foundation for the stand. It has broad brand compatibility and supports all headphones of all sizes. It is easy to carry and portable to pack. Beware: The Blade Hawks RSB Gaming Headphone Stand only supports the computer or any device compatible with the USB audio output. Do not try and plug it in any other outlets or adapters. Doing so may harm the appliance. The package comes with a Blade Hawks RSB Gaming Headphone Stand. Please note the headphones are not a part of the package.

So do not waste another minute! You must get your hands on this super stylish headphone stand. Hurry and enter the contest now to win the Blade Hawks RSB Gaming Headphone Stand. It is as easy as listening to your favorite playlist on loop! To enter the competition, all you need to do is fill out the details below and hit the send icon. The contest begins on July 1st, 2021, and ends on August 30th, 2021.

.