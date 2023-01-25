Quick Ways to Fix Android Apps Crashing

Android is one of the most popular operating systems in the world, with over 2.5 billion active users. There is no denying the fact that it is currently dominating the mobile industry. Millions of applications are available for android users. Unfortunately, regardless of the efficiency of the android system, some applications might crash while you are using them.

If you are an android user, we bet you must be using several different applications for work or entertainment. And we know that when applications crash or even freeze for a minute, it can leave you feeling frustrated.

However, before you blame your device or the application, you should use some of the measures listed below. Because there are several different reasons why an android application might crash. They might crash because of bugs, caches, technical glitches, and so on. Let’s delve into this article to know more about them.

Nine Simple Tips to Fix Android Apps Crashing

We have listed some of the quick fixes below, so try them one by one to get your application working in no time.

Check Your Internet Connection

Even when you are not using your applications, they still use the internet for updates. Therefore, when you have an unstable connection, the applications you want to use might crash because your internet is being used by other apps as well. So, before you get frustrated, you must check your internet connection.

We recommend using a speedy internet connection so all your applications can run smoothly. If you are looking for a better internet connection, you can subscribe to Windstream internet by dialing número de teléfono de Windstream. It offers a super-fast internet connection and unlimited data, so you can use the internet for everything. You can contact Servicio de internet Windstream for more information regarding its services.

Restart Your Android Device

Whenever your application freezes, you should restart your device because restarting it can clear up the software issues. Sometimes bugs enter your android system when you use the phone for long hours, and you need to give it a break. Thus, restarting the phone simply resets the device software. It forces the hardware to boot up from scratch and clears out all the temporary files.

Restart Your Crashing Application

This is another great tip that can help you ensure your application runs smoothly. Because restarting an application will check bugs and resolve them. Moreover, if you are using an application for a long time, it will also lag and takes a significant amount of your phone’s RAM. So, restarting the application can help in improving its performance.

Clear All the Cache

Cache is the temporary data that gets stored in your system, which decreases the efficiency of the device. Sometimes it is because of the cached data that results in crashing the application you are trying to use. So, clearing all the cached data helps in wiping out all the stored data from the system. It can free up valuable space, so your applications run smoothly.

Reinstall the Crashing Application

If your application keeps crashing, you should consider uninstalling and reinstalling it. Once you have reinstalled, then do not forget to reset the application’s settings. As some applications, require access to certain features of your phone.

Do not forget this step because there are chances that the application will not work unless you grant them the required permissions. So, simply go to ‘Settings’ and select ‘App management’ to give that application the access it needs.

Factory Reset Your Phone

If none of the above-listed method tips work, then you should try this one. But be careful that you will lose all your data with this step. And you can never get it back once the device has been factory reset. So, before resetting your phone, you must back up your data. As factory resetting the device wipes all the data from the phone, it will help improve your phone’s speed.

Update the Android System

Just as you need to update your application, you should keep your phone updated too. This is one of the reasons why your applications might not work properly if you try to run them on the older version of your android phone. So, check the system updates, and if the option is available, click it right away.

This step is important because many applications do not work with the older Android version. Or they require a certain amount of RAM to run smoothly. Such compatibility issues make it impossible for the application to function smoothly. For example, if you do not have much RAM or are using an older Android version, you cannot play PUBG at all.

Check for Low Storage

When your application crashes, it is important to check your phone’s storage. Since we use many applications daily, we don’t realize that our phone is on low RAM or storage. And because of this issue, the applications are likely to crash frequently. Therefore, before you troubleshoot the problem, check if you have enough storage. If you are running out of space, delete unnecessary applications.

Take Your Phone to an Expert

If none of the above-listed measures works, then it might be time to talk to an expert. Take your phone to the service center and let the technician know about the issue. There are chances that your phone needs software reloads or some other technical fix. But before this step, ensure you back up all your data and files because chances are that all your data will be wiped out.

All in All

We understand that it can be annoying when you use an application, and it continues to crash. And when an application crashes, you are redirected back to your screen and unable to use it. So, before you feel like breaking your phone, ensure you use the above-listed tips to tackle the issue. Because sometimes, the issue might be small, but our frustration worsens it. So, do not lose your chill and try the solutions one by one. We bet you will surely get the issue fixed.