PlayStation 5 is one of the most coveted gaming consoles in the world. It’s the latest one, and when you hit the market to get one for yourself, you will either be disappointed with the “out of stock” message or find them on other websites sold for a very steep price.

This issue is due to the bots that buy the PlayStation 5 consoles in bulk and then resell them for a higher price in the market, preventing actual human buyers from getting their hands on the original product.

To stop this situation from worsening, Walmart introduced the “Single-use restricted PS5,” where only one buyer can buy one PS5 console per purchase. This was aimed to reduce the scam purchases and reselling business of people.

Since bots are programmed to snag multiple PS5 consoles within seconds, it becomes nearly impossible for human buyers to bypass that efficiency. By the time you put the PS5 into your cart and go through the checkout, multiple bots have likely cleared out the stock.

Even when someone successfully places an order and confirms it, the final product doesn’t reach them due to empty stocks. This isn’t a one-time thing but happens with multiple exclusive launches with different PlayStation consoles.

What is the Single Use Restricted PS5?

Not just for PS5, the bot-based purchase is standard with branded shoes, and collectibles people want to get their hands on. Since they have a higher resell value, it isn’t surprising that the prevalence of bot purchases and subsequent reselling is on the rise.

To stop this from happening for the PS5, Walmart implemented their Single use restricted PS5 purchase process.

Implementing this allows people who genuinely want to buy the product to get their hands on it without compromise.

Using the Single-use restricted PS5, Walmart provides the buyers with a unique single-use purchase link. This is primarily for those users whose orders got canceled even after they had a confirmed order placement when the product was in stock.

What can one Use the Single Use Restricted PS5 Purchase for?

The primary objective of the Single-use restricted PS5 usage is to distinguish the bots from the genuine buyers. This will allow genuine buyers to place their orders and not get side-tracked by the bots.

This method also slows down the bots to an extent, providing better chances for the human buyers to place their orders and confirm their purchases. The one-time purchase link also gives you the assurance of buying the console without any complications.

You won’t have to wait another year until the stock returns or even visit the physical stores to scrounge for the console.

However, one confusion most people have about the single-use restricted purchase is thinking that the stock for this is different. That isn’t the case at all. The PS5 stocks are the same whether you buy using the single-use link or the standard buying procedure.

Where Can I Buy Them?

The “Single use Restricted PS5” is an initiative started by Walmart. This means that the stocks are only available with Walmart.

You can access them online and acquire the single-use link to purchase them. However, since this stock is quite limited in number, we’d recommend that you act proactively and place the order as quickly as possible until the stocks last.

Is there a Limit on PS5 Walmart?

While the general sale and purchase of PS5 at Walmart don’t include a limit, the Single-use restricted purchase limits the purchase to one unit per user.

Conclusion

Although not a 100% guarantee of purchase, the availability of the Single-use restricted PS5 allows genuine buyers to get their hands on the product before scalpers do. So, if you have been meaning to buy one, we’d highly recommend that you act quickly and fast since the stocks are wiped out within seconds of being live.