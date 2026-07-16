Esports Betting in France: What You Need to Know 

Esports has grown from a niche gaming hobby into a global entertainment industry. Today, major tournaments attract millions of viewers, international professional teams, and prize pools worth millions of euros.
With Paris hosting the Esports World Cup this summer, competitive gaming is receiving more attention in France than ever before.
That increased interest has also prompted a common question: Can you legally bet on esports in France? Fans of games such as League of Legends, Counter-Strike, and Dota 2 may assume esports betting is treated the same as traditional sports betting, but that’s not the case. While France has a well-established regulated sports betting market, esports betting is currently not permitted.
Can you bet on esports in France?
In short, no. The French gambling regulator, Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ), is responsible for regulating gambling in France. Licensed operators are allowed to offer betting on approved sporting events, but esports competitions are not among the authorised markets.
As a result, you won’t find esports odds on any ANJ-licensed betting site. If a platform offers esports betting to players in France, it is operating outside the country’s regulated gambling framework.
Why is esports betting restricted?
French gambling laws place a strong emphasis on consumer protection, and one of the biggest concerns surrounding esports is the age of its audience.
Competitive gaming attracts a large number of teenagers and young adults, and research has consistently shown that people who begin gambling at a younger age are more likely to develop gambling-related problems later in life. By excluding esports from the list of approved betting markets, regulators aim to limit young people’s exposure to gambling.
There are also practical challenges unique to esports. The industry evolves quickly, new game titles emerge regularly, and maintaining the integrity of competitions can be more complex than in established traditional sports. For now, French regulators have chosen to take a cautious approach.
What about offshore esports betting sites?
Although esports betting isn’t legal in France, some international betting sites still offer esports markets to French users.
These betting sites are not licensed by the ANJ, which means they are not subject to the same rules designed to protect consumers. That can include weaker safeguards around player funds, responsible gambling tools, data protection, and dispute resolution.
For bettors, the biggest issue is that these sites operate outside the French regulatory system. If something goes wrong, users have far fewer protections than they would with a licensed operator.
Anyone interested in betting online should make sure they understand the difference between regulated and offshore betting sites before opening an account. Whether you prefer information in French or English, there are independent resources that compare all legal betting sites in France and explain how the country’s gambling regulations apply to online betting.
Will esports betting become legal in France in the future?
Esports continues to grow every year, and it’s possible that regulations will evolve alongside the industry. As competitive gaming becomes more established, lawmakers may eventually revisit how esports fits within France’s gambling framework.
For now, though, the position is straightforward: licensed French betting operators cannot offer esports markets.
For esports fans, that means enjoying the competition for what it is, while anyone interested in sports betting should stick to ANJ-regulated operators and approved betting markets.