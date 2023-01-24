How to Start Buying Cryptocurrency?

Many people think about starting to buy crypto but do not know the right places to buy cryptocurrency. In this article, we will try to explain it.

You can buy crypto using the following methods:

1) address a crypto broker and pay him for services.

2) use a crypto mat if you have some in your region.

3) you may play blockchain games and receive crypto as rewards.

4) use a cryptocurrency website.

If you want to buy crypto and continue operations with it with the purpose of making a profit, crypto mat and broker are not your options. Better choose a reliable and convenient online exchange. Here are some tips on picking a crypto exchange online:

1) Check out of the platform is safe. For that purpose, read the reviews on it and look for the licenses about passed security audits.

2) See the registration and jurisdiction of the platforms. If the platform has no official registration, it should make you wonder.

3) Check out if the platform supports the coins, you need, and the trading tools you want to use.

4) See if the interface is convenient for you.

5) Is there customer support?

The Best Platform to Buy Cryptocurrency

Following the tips, we have mentioned, we picked a worthy cryptocurrency website – White BIT. To buy crypto on this exchange, you need to take just a few steps:

1) Register

2) Pass the verification if you want to use fiat money in your transactions

3) Find a crypto calculator

4) select the asset you have and one you want to buy

5) see the current price

6) pay the fee.

The White BIT platform has sufficient liquidity, so transactions proceed very fast. You will receive coins in your account in a few seconds. In a similar way, you can next convert your crypto into any other assets or even fiat money and withdraw them to your bank card.