10 Best Anime Games for PS4 [2022]

Anime games are a craze among gaming enthusiasts. So, it isn’t surprising that they are available across multiple gaming platforms, including PS4, Xbox One, your PC, and even your smartphone.

But, today, our focus is on the PlayStation 4. If you are sitting here wondering, “Are there anime games for PS4?” Well, you are in for a ride.

There are multiple anime games, one better than the other. If you are someone who doesn’t mind scraping through the last bit of the games, PS4 has quite a lot to offer.

This article will explore the top 10 anime games for PS4 that we think are worth the hype.

Are There Any Anime Games for PS4?

It’s not even a question of availability since there are abundant anime games for PS4. However, since most users are now outgrowing the previous generation PlayStation and switching to the new one, we’d recommend paying close attention to what’s available.

Gaming developers are continuously developing and publishing anime games not just for PS5 but for PS4 consoles too. And this will continue until the shortages are met.

So, to answer your question, there are great anime games for PS4 that you can explore without any complaints.

Here are the 10 Best Anime Games That You Can Play on PS4

From Naruto to Gravity Rush, the availability of anime games is abundant on PS4. It’s just a matter of finding the ones that align with your gaming style and going ham with it.

We have managed to shortlist our top 10 picks that we think are worth the time:

If there’s a title for the “Best Anime Game on PS4”, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 deserves that crown. From the storyline to the stunning graphics, the developers have gone above and beyond with this anime game.

The Naruto franchise has dominated the anime world for years, so its presence at the top of the list of best anime games for PS4 doesn’t come as a surprise. It’s a well-expected mention.

The games feature 106 characters and 3-vs-3 battles, making the game competitive, fun, and engaging. Also, the adventure mode is an exhilarating experience to indulge in.

Regarding anime, Studio Ghibli is a name that deserves special mention. The picturization of the films brings a sense of calm and serenity that is reflected in Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom.

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is a popular and interactive role-playing game you can explore in a third-person POV. The game follows the life of Ni No Kuni, who is set to find a new kingdom after being thrown out of the previous one.

This anime game is the perfect cross between an animated feature film and the adventure of a video game. Each character is intricately designed by Yoshiyuki Momose, making them enchanting. Even the background music keeps you hooked from the get-go.

Despite the westernized name, Gravity Rush 2 is a very popular anime game that deserves a rightful mention in the list. Following the adventure of Kat, the game takes you on a tumultuous ride as Kat tries to fight off the impending danger that threatens the world.

Set in Hekseville, the game involves the power of gravitational waves that sweep through the area, leaving everyone in astonishment.

Each of the gravity-bending play styles is fun to engage in as you take on to protect the metropolis from risks of destruction. Some of the game’s online features are unavailable, which is a bummer.

If you are into the Hokuto Shinken saga, the Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise is an extrapolation of just that. From the amazing martial art styles to iconic combat techniques, the anime game brings you all that and more.

The game follows the pivotal character, Kenshiro, who explores his skills as tha Hokuto Shinken master to further different feats, including bartending, buggy racing, etc.

The best part of this manga-inspired game is the stunning and eclectic graphics. It’s enticing and makes you feel like you are indulging in the battle in real time.

Based in 1935 E.C, Valkyria Chronicles Remastered involves a lot of wars, combat, and action. It is a role-playing game based on the continent of Europa.

The game follows the second Europan war between Autocratic East Europan Imperial Alliance and the Atlantic Federation. The end goal is to achieve and win the Ragnite.

Involving an HD canvas paired with a tactical battle system, this PS4 anime game is perfect for users constantly looking for interactive action games. The storyline is another worthy mention and keeps you hooked from the start till the end.

Although Attack on Titan 2 was initially launched in 2018, the game has garnered much popularity. Developed by Koei Tecmo and Omega Force, the game is playable across multiple gaming consoles, including PS4.

The game follows the first two seasons of the popular anime with the same name. So, if you have watched the anime and have an idea of how things work, you should be able to navigate through the game without any hassle.

Besides the former, an expansion of this game was later made available. The great thing about this game is the degree of personalization you can explore. Players can choose the kind of customization they wish to include.

Dragon Ball Z is one of those anime shows that don’t require an introduction. Given the kind of popularity, it isn’t surprising that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has garnered vast popularity among the masses.

This one is an open-world action role-playing game that CyberConnect2 develops. The entire game is based on the Dragon Ball Z franchise, so you should have a basic idea about the same before kickstarting.

Each saga in the game introduces a big twist and unexpected turn with the visual effects and amazing background score that makes it worth the hype. Furthermore, each character in the game is hyped and well-expressed, further adding to the benefits.

Another popular anime game by Omega Force, Berserk and the Band of the Hawk is a very mainstream video game in Japan. It is a hack and slashes gameplay, so you need to be okay with gore and guts to proceed in the game.

Also, if you are wondering about the storyline, the game follows the popular manga series, the Golden Age Arc. The saga ends with Hawk of the Millennium Empire Arc, making it a fun little addition to your list of anime games for PS4.

It does kickstart with a canon starting to the game but ends with a non-canon ending, so you need to be mindful of that.

With a 9/10 rating on Steam, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is another reputed anime game that deserves special mention. This popular third-person shooter game is available on not just PS4 but other gaming consoles.

As for the storyline, the anime game draws inspiration from the popular novel Sword Art Online, hence the name.

Players have complete autonomy to create and customize their avatar in the game and explore the devastated lands while trying to secure a big win.

A popular Japanese crossover fighting gain, Jump Force is developed by Spike Chunsoft. Each character in the game has heavy influence from various manga series, including Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump.

It brings a mix of some of the most popular anime characters to fight and compete against the bigger enemy – Jump Force.

Leave everything aside; the stunning HD quality graphics is what streamline everything in this game. The involved technologies contribute to creating a realistic design that makes you enjoy the game as it comes.

Conclusion

That wraps up the list of the best anime video games for PS4 that you can look into. How many of these did you know about or have played already? Additionally, if you have any personal recommendations for our readers, leave them in the comments.