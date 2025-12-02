The leading gaming streamers to watch on Twitch 

Alongside watching award-winning movies and dipping in and out of top television shows, many people adore gaming in their spare time. In 2025, gaming has taken off massively, with a number of trends emerging. One of them is certainly the ability for gamers to showcase their live gaming sessions on services like Twitch, a live-streaming platform.
Also featuring content on creating art and making music, Twitch is a popular platform among the gaming community, given the extensive range of gaming-related content on it. For instance, passionate gamers can follow live sessions of an action-adventure masterpiece, witness live poker, and find channels like DraftKings football betting football betting tips and strategies, and there are streamers who adore battle royale games like PUBG. For viewers, there are thousands of streams to browse through and communities to join.
However, as with many popular modern platforms, be it X or YouTube, there is also content worth avoiding on Twitch. Generally, though, it’s a fantastic resource for gamers to tap into, particularly if they’re keen to see how it’s done or gain an insight into a new release. With that in mind, below we highlight a selection of leading gaming streamers on Twitch, each with a huge following on the video-sharing platform.
Auronplay is a big EA Sports FC 26 player
While he does tend to play EA Sports FC 26 more than most games, Auronplay’s big following is clearly due to the diverse range of releases he tucks into. GeoGuessr, Pokemon games, Grand Theft Auto V, and Fortnite are just some of his other go-to products, with just under 17 million followers regularly watching him live in action. An entertaining man many dedicated players rely on, Auronplay is one of Spain’s biggest ever streamers.
KaiCenat has a massive community of fans
First and foremost, it’s worth pointing out that KaiCenat isn’t just known for his gaming-related streaming efforts. In fact, he tends to live-stream almost anything he’s up to. However, when he is ready to enjoy some gaming, this much-loved online personality tends to favor smash-hit releases like Fortnite and NBA 2K 25. With just under 20 million fans behind him, KaiCenat is one of the biggest streamers in the world.
Ninja has over 19 million followers
As a former Halo 3 professional eSports player, Ninja has won a lot of respect from the gaming community. Also a big voice on YouTube, Ninja has managed to acquire over 19 million followers on Twitch at the time of writing. The likeable American is an instantly recognizable figure given his quirky hairstyles, while he is also an extremely talented gamer. From Fortnite to League of Legends, Ninja plays them all.
Ibai has a diverse range of content
With just under 20 million followers to his name, Spanish streamer Ibai is clearly doing something right. From special events and live streaming League of Legends, to in-depth chats with his community and even live sports streams, Ibai is definitely worth tuning in for on Twitch. Overall, he’s undoubtedly one of the biggest personalities on there.
Most people on Twitch know who Rubius is
If you’re an avid watcher of Twitch, then you probably know who Rubius is. Also boasting over 40 million subscribers on YouTube alongside his 15.9 million loyal viewers on Twitch, Rubius predominantly specializes in games like Fortnite and Skyrim, although he has been showcasing his exploits in releases like Shift at Midnight, GeoGuessr, and ARC Raiders. Also known to provide strong doses of comical value, the likable personality behind this channel is one of the most followed streamers on the planet.