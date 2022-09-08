One of the many features of modern mobile phones is the ability to play games. The App Store is full of high-quality games, and these can be installed on a mobile device in a matter of seconds. With one touch of the screen, the game loads and you can begin playing. Not only is the App Store full of games, but many of them are also free to play. With that in mind, let us look at some of the most popular free games in the United States.

Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs

Angry Birds has long been one of the most popular free games in the US but Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs has taken the game to a new level. The basis of the game is the same as previous Angry Birds games, you take aim with your birds and fire them in a bid to destroy buildings and eradicate the pigs. However, Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs allows you to set up a virtual 3D game and you can explore each level from various angles before firing a shot. Some gamers felt the Angry Birds gaming franchise was getting a bit tired, but this instalment is excellent and free to play.

Fortnite

When discussing free games in the United States, it is impossible to leave out Fortnite. Available to download and play for free, Fortnite is a massively multiplayer online game where you are dropped onto an island with 100 other players. Your mission is to be the remaining survivor on the island, and you can do that by finding weapons and building shelters to protect yourself from other players. Fortnite is like playing a console game on a mobile device and although the controls can be a little tricky, it is a fantastic free game.

Asphalt 9: Legends

This is a tremendous free racing game with a difference as you do not control the steering of the vehicle. This may seem a little strange at first but without having to concentrate on the steering you can get on with performing the fun stuff, like jumps and drifts. Despite being a racing game, Asphalt 9: Legends also functions as a puzzle game as you plan the best route and timing for your actions. The visuals of the game are superb and if not steering the vehicle does not seem right to you, there is a manual mode for those who want a challenge.

Rocket League Sideswipe

For fans of soccer and racing games, Rocket League Sideswipe is the perfect gaming combination. The aim of the game is to use a flying car to score more goals than the opposition and with training and one player modes, you can get to grips with the controls before playing against real opponents. If soccer is not your thing, other gaming modes include basketball and volleyball. Rocket League Sideswipe is not an easy game to master but as it is free to get started, you can take as long as you like before competing against other players.

Zombie Football

For football fans who want a different take on the game, Zombie Football is a wonderful choice. This free game will bring back memories of the game Gauntlet combined with the Walking Dead to bring you something new and original. Zombie Football features a field full of the undead and obstacles, with the aim of the game to lure the zombies out of position so you can score a touchdown. You must achieve your aim without getting killed and the beauty of Zombie Football is there are no ads or other pop ups when playing the game, which is rare for a free offering.

Aside from the popular free games highlighted above, sweepstake games are also available for free and provide a desirable alternative. Sweepstake casinos USA are perfectly legal and allow you play casino games without having to pay. The casinos operate using a virtual currency and there are no real money purchases required but you could still win real money prizes. There are many states in the US that have yet to legalize real money online casinos, but sweepstake casinos are free to play and legal in most states.